CNN 10 - May 30, 2017

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
May 30, 2017
Flooding in Sri Lanka, new observations concerning Jupiter, and the meaning of Memorial Day are some of our subjects this Tuesday, as we kick off our last week of the season. We're visiting Arlington National Cemetery on an American day of remembrance, and we're looking at what a recent study suggests about social media use.
TRANSCRIPT
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Thank you for using CNN 10