Breaking News

CNN 10 - May 30, 2017

Updated 6:12 PM ET, Mon May 29, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.0530_00030102
ten.0530_00030102

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 - 05/30/17

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 - 05/30/17 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

May 30, 2017

Flooding in Sri Lanka, new observations concerning Jupiter, and the meaning of Memorial Day are some of our subjects this Tuesday, as we kick off our last week of the season. We're visiting Arlington National Cemetery on an American day of remembrance, and we're looking at what a recent study suggests about social media use.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10