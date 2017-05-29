Breaking News

Jason Shulman condenses entire films into single photographs

By Stella Ko, CNN

Updated 9:09 PM ET, Mon May 29, 2017

Kinetic sculptor and photographer Jason Shulman explores the movement and span of time in his photos. Using the long exposure technique, he captures entire movies in single images.
"2001: A Space Odyssey" (1968)Kinetic sculptor and photographer Jason Shulman explores the movement and span of time in his photos. Using the long exposure technique, he captures entire movies in single images.
For Shulman, long exposure is a way to compress and distill the essence of film.
"A Clockwork Orange" (1971) For Shulman, long exposure is a way to compress and distill the essence of film.
Shulman says this image of Alice in Wonderland echoes with his memory. &quot;Alice has big head and yellow hair in the movie, and she was always central,&quot; says Shulman.
"Alice in Wonderland" (1951) Shulman says this image of Alice in Wonderland echoes with his memory. "Alice has big head and yellow hair in the movie, and she was always central," says Shulman.
&quot;In 1902, the camera never moved. They would literally film like a theater stage and cut and change sets,&quot; says Shulman, &quot;because there&#39;s no panning, tracking or zooming, what we see is a vivid overlay of scenes.&quot;
"A Trip to the Moon" (1902) "In 1902, the camera never moved. They would literally film like a theater stage and cut and change sets," says Shulman, "because there's no panning, tracking or zooming, what we see is a vivid overlay of scenes."
Shulman has photographed over 900 movies of different qualities and directors but he says that the end result is still unpredictable.
"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" (1975)Shulman has photographed over 900 movies of different qualities and directors but he says that the end result is still unpredictable.
His photos reveal few tales about technological trends throughout cinematic history as well as director&#39;s style.
"Under the Skin" (2013)His photos reveal few tales about technological trends throughout cinematic history as well as director's style.
&quot;If what comes through at the end is shadows of people&#39;s faces and shoulders, that&#39;s because that&#39;s where the director&#39;s concentration lies,&quot; says the artist.
"The Silence of the Lambs" (1991)"If what comes through at the end is shadows of people's faces and shoulders, that's because that's where the director's concentration lies," says the artist.
The resulting work Shulman got from The Gospel According to St. Matthew surprised him the most. &quot;An overlay of centralized figures and faces created a jesus-like figure in the middle. This is the one that&#39;s most representative of its title.&quot;
"The Gospel According to St. Matthew" (1964)The resulting work Shulman got from The Gospel According to St. Matthew surprised him the most. "An overlay of centralized figures and faces created a jesus-like figure in the middle. This is the one that's most representative of its title."
In fast-paced films like James Cameron&#39;s Avatar on the other hand, we see a plane color tone because it&#39;s too fast for the camera to capture any elements.
"Suspiria" (1977)In fast-paced films like James Cameron's Avatar on the other hand, we see a plane color tone because it's too fast for the camera to capture any elements.
Shulman finds Dumbo as a good example to find direct reference of the film. &quot;You see drifting, floating figures and you can kind of see a circus ring,&quot; he comments,&quot; to some degree, it could work as a poster for Dumbo.&quot;
"Dumbo" (1941) Shulman finds Dumbo as a good example to find direct reference of the film. "You see drifting, floating figures and you can kind of see a circus ring," he comments," to some degree, it could work as a poster for Dumbo."
While he enjoys exploring and capturing the span of time, he doesn&#39;t want to affect how viewers perceive each photo.
"Caligula" (1979)While he enjoys exploring and capturing the span of time, he doesn't want to affect how viewers perceive each photo.
&quot;People bring their own theme to the party,&quot; he says, &quot;just like reading shapes in a cloud, they see what they want to see.&quot;
"Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb" (1964)"People bring their own theme to the party," he says, "just like reading shapes in a cloud, they see what they want to see."
The Road is a special work for both the artist and director John Hillcoat. Commissioned by Hillcoat&#39;s wife, Shulman captured his movie &#39;The Road&#39; which turned out &quot;remarkably well.&quot; &quot;It was a miracle because most films end up looking not particularly interesting as you&#39;d see in a photograph in long exposure,&quot; says Shulman.
"The Road" (2009)The Road is a special work for both the artist and director John Hillcoat. Commissioned by Hillcoat's wife, Shulman captured his movie 'The Road' which turned out "remarkably well." "It was a miracle because most films end up looking not particularly interesting as you'd see in a photograph in long exposure," says Shulman.
&quot;The main difference between the sculpture and long exposure photography is that when working on sculpture, I hopefully know what I&#39;m going to get at the end.&quot; With his photography series aside, Shulman plans on going back to work on three dimensional objects.
"The Shining" (1980) "The main difference between the sculpture and long exposure photography is that when working on sculpture, I hopefully know what I'm going to get at the end." With his photography series aside, Shulman plans on going back to work on three dimensional objects.
(CNN)Photographer and sculptor Jason Shulman doesn't watch movies like the rest of us. Instead, he hits play and lets his camera take over.

Using ultra-long exposure, the London-based artist can capture an entire movie in just one photograph. For his new series Photographs of Films, on display at London's Cob Gallery until June 4, Shulman has taken 54 full-length films -- from Stanley Kubrick's "A Clockwork Orange" to Italian classic "Life Is Beautiful" -- and flattened them into eerie single shots.
In his photo of Disney's 1951 film "Alice in Wonderland," you can make out Alice's hair and dress in the ambiguous shapes and patches of bright color. Photographing James Cameron's fast-paced cinematography in "Avatar," resulted in a uniform slab of plain blue. And when Shulman condensed "2001: Space Odyssey" into a single frame, it appeared divided into three, reflecting the film's iconic three-screened council room.
The results are unpredictable. Some of the photographs appear to have little in common with the films they represent. But Shulman wants viewers to see the works in their own way. "People bring their own theme to the party," he says, "just like reading shapes in a cloud, they see what they want to see."
CNN spoke to Jason Shulman about long exposure photography and his photographs of films.
CNN: So how exactly do you create these long exposure photographs?
Shulman: I have a very large -- almost pixel-free -- monitor and a camera with filters that dim the light coming in. I then open the camera's aperture throughout the movie. Long exposure flattens out time.
I enjoy the 'like for like' translation between my photographs and the films that they show. I use the same optical mechanics as they do in movies -- a camera -- to create my distillation. Every frame that has been originally filmed can be found in my photograph, so there's a simple kind of technological parity there.
CNN: Why did you begin experimenting with long exposure?
Shulman: A lot of work that I do as a sculptor is kinetic, so I naturally started experimenting with still images and the span of time. I started photographing around six years ago -- I got all the news coverage of the twin towers collapsing from YouTube and shot it in long exposure.
The next thing I did was photograph the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics from my bedroom. Then, it was a logical jump to wonder what an entire movie might look like. Initially I thought I would end up with a monochromatic snapshot but I was surprised to see the odd translations of movies that started to appear.
CNN: There are 54 movies featured in the series. How did you go about selecting them?
Shulman: It was a pretty randomized selection process. When I started, I thought I'd be able to second guess what the results would look like, but there's no way of guessing how they'll turn out.
CNN: Does being a sculptor influence your photographic style, or vice versa?
Shulman: Quite a lot of my work either involves, or alludes to, movement. In a way, these photographs are a natural extension of my exploration of time and motion.
To get the 54 pictures that I ended up with, I had to shoot about 900 movies, and I never knew how they'd turn out. But when it comes to sculpture, I hopefully know what I'm going to get at the end.
CNN: Which film gave you the most unexpected result?
Shulman: There is a movie by Pasolini called "The Gospel According to St. Matthew." And with that, the weird thing is that you end up with an image of Jesus in the middle of the photograph. I went back and watched the movie, and the reason for this is because Pasolini put all his character's heads centrally [in the frame]. Whoever's talking, their head is blocked in. This is the one photograph that is, in a way, most representative of its title.
CNN: You've said photographs of film can shed light on changing technological trends in cinema. Can you elaborate on this?
Shulman: Distinctions between filmmakers are rare. But I did notice that with most of Hitchcock's films, the resulting print showed figurative forms. I think this is because Hitchcock tells his stories by focusing on the actors. Kubrick, on the other hand, uses wider shots that are often framed in a symmetrical way. So in the gestalt, his films leave compositional rather than human stains on the finished print.
CNN: Have you had any feedback from the movies' directors?
Shulman: John Hillcoat was very happy with my photo of his film "The Road." It was the only commissioned work I took, and it turned out remarkably well. It was a miracle because most films don't end up looking particularly interesting. It's also a good example of the fact that he was holding shot for a long time in that film. I just recently sent it over to him in LA.
CNN: What do you want to experiment with next?
Shulman: I want to go back to 3D works and do some sculpture for a bit. It's been couple of years now, and I have a sculpture exhibition coming up in October.