(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
-- President Donald Trump honored fallen heroes at a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
-- One of the teens targeted in a racially-charged tirade on a Portland train tearfully thanked those who intervened, especially the two men who were killed in the incident. Trump called the stabbings "unacceptable."
-- The Supreme Court's next step on gerrymandering could be its biggest yet.
-- Frank Deford, a renowned sportwriter, has died at 78.
-- A zookeeper in the UK was killed by a tiger in an apparent "freak accident."
-- Here's what's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in June.
-- Severe weather continues through the Southeast.
-- Holy shark! A Great White leaped into a fisherman's boat in Australia.