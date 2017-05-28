New political bromance flourishes at G-7 summit

(CNN) Leaders of the seven most powerful countries convened in the Sicilian town of Taormina for the G-7 meetings. But on the sidelines of diplomatic talks, a new bromance seemed to have flourished between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron, France's newly inaugurated President.

Trudeau and Macron met for the first time at the summit. On Friday, Trudeau wrote on Twitter he had a sit-down with Macron, where the two talked about "jobs, security and climate."

Sitting down with @EmmanuelMacron for the first time, talking jobs, security & climate -- looking forward to more conversations, my friend. pic.twitter.com/8ih8iEZ4aw — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 26, 2017

That same day, Trudeau and Macron stepped away to take a walk with the beautiful Italian scenery as backdrop.

Macron posted a video of the stroll with his Canadian counterpart, and wrote: "The Franco-Canadian friendship has a new face. @JustinTrudeau, we have to meet the challenges of our generation!"

L'amitié franco-canadienne a un nouveau visage. @JustinTrudeau, à nous de relever les défis de notre génération ! #G7Taormina pic.twitter.com/8EdQopviov — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 26, 2017

Social media users swiftly took notice of the brewing bromance.

