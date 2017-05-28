Navy skydiver dies when parachute fails to open

The parachute of the team member, a Navy SEAL, failed to open properly and he landed in the Hudson River, the Navy said.

Coast Guard personnel retrieved the parachutist and the Jersey City Fire Department Marine Unit took him to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:10 p.m. ET, Scorby said.

"Our hearts and our prayers go out to his family and I ask for all of your prayers for the Navy SEAL community who lost a true patriot today," Scorby said. "The cause of the mishap is under investigation and his next of kin are being notified at this time."