Rick Santorum to President Trump: Stop tweeting

Washington (CNN) Former senator and Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum says he believes the Trump administration could be doing well, if only the President would stop doing one thing: Tweeting.

"If you tweet every day and complain about the media and complain about how you are being treated, you're going to be sidetracked and you're not going to get your deals done. That's the message," Santorum said straight into the camera during Sunday morning's "State of the Union" with Dana Bash.

"The last nine days have hopefully shown the President that if you stay on message, you stick to the script, you focus on policy, you drive home the messages that you talked about during the campaign and that people in America are excited about, you can be a great president."

The advice from Santorum comes just after President Donald Trump returns from a nine-day visit abroad, his first foreign trip as President.

Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning, soon after his return to the United States, to attack the media and say recent "leaks" being reported are all made up.

