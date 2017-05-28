Jared Kushner's worst week in Washington

Jared Kushner, he of the marriage to Trump daughter Ivanka and the massive portfolio in the White House, reportedly sought to set up a secret back-channel with the Russians during the presidential transition -- a major no-no that raised even more questions about the campaign's ties to a foreign government and Kushner's viability in the White House.

The knives quickly came out for Jared, who had, until now, enjoyed untouchable status within the Trump orbit because he is family. This, from Politico , is telling:

"Kushner, who some say has sealed himself off from the competing White House power centers, may now be in a position of needing allies. And the pool of people in New York City eager to come to his defense has shrunk."

Those same stories also make clear that Kushner isn't planning to go anywhere. And the fact that he is family -- the one (only?) thing Trump is ultimately loyal to -- makes it less likely that Jared will go anywhere. But, sometimes you don't get to decide when -- or if -- you go.