Stop calling Jared Kushner 'naive'

Story highlights
- On Friday, The Washington Post reported that Jared Kushner tried to open a new line of communication with the Kremlin
- Dean Obeidallah: Kushner is far too educated and experienced to be called naive, as some have said
Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM's radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @deanofcomedy. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.
(CNN)Jared Kushner may be a lot of things, but naive is definitely not one of them. Yet, following the Washington Post's story that he suggested in a December meeting with Russia's ambassador Sergey Kislyak that they create a secret communication channel between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin, many openly asked, could Kushner be so naïve? We heard it from pundits to even former FBI and KGB agents.