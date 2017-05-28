Breaking News

We need to earn our fallen soldiers' sacrifices

By Mark Hertling

Updated 11:08 AM ET, Sun May 28, 2017

Members of the military unfurl an American flag during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York on Monday, May 26, 2014.
A flyover takes place on May 26, 2104, over the Vietnam Veterans of Oregon Memorial at Washington Park in Portland, Oregon.
A flyover takes place on May 26, 2104, over the Vietnam Veterans of Oregon Memorial at Washington Park in Portland, Oregon.
Americans honor fallen veteransA flyover takes place on May 26, 2104, over the Vietnam Veterans of Oregon Memorial at Washington Park in Portland, Oregon.
American Legion member Richard Clark participates in the annual Memorial Day observances at the Vicksburg National Cemetery in Vicksburg, Mississippi, on May 26, 2014.
Americans honor fallen veteransPablo Sandoval, left, and David Huff of the San Francisco Giants stand for a moment of silence during their Memorial Day game against the Chicago Cubs at AT&T Park in San Francisco on May 26, 2014.
After visiting the grave of her husband, World War II veteran William Murphy, Raymonde Murphy walks past graves at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix on May 26, 2014.
Americans honor fallen veteransAmerican Legion member Richard Clark participates in the annual Memorial Day observances at the Vicksburg National Cemetery in Vicksburg, Mississippi, on May 26, 2014.
Korean War veterans participate in a Memorial Day parade in Fairfield, Connecticut, on May 26, 2014.
Americans honor fallen veteransAfter visiting the grave of her husband, World War II veteran William Murphy, Raymonde Murphy walks past graves at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix on May 26, 2014.
Joseph Felner, who was part of the D-Day landing operation during World War II, participates in the Memorial Day parade in Fairfield on May 26, 2014.
Americans honor fallen veteransKorean War veterans participate in a Memorial Day parade in Fairfield, Connecticut, on May 26, 2014.
Pvt. John Schena of the Georgia State Defense Force salutes after placing a rose at a Pearl Harbor memorial May 26, 2014, at Marietta National Cemetery in Marietta, Georgia.
Americans honor fallen veteransJoseph Felner, who was part of the D-Day landing operation during World War II, participates in the Memorial Day parade in Fairfield on May 26, 2014.
President Barack Obama speaks at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on May 26, 2014.
Americans honor fallen veteransPvt. John Schena of the Georgia State Defense Force salutes after placing a rose at a Pearl Harbor memorial May 26, 2014, at Marietta National Cemetery in Marietta, Georgia.
Robert Becker performs taps during a ceremony May 26, 2014, at Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg, Virginia.
Americans honor fallen veteransPresident Barack Obama speaks at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on May 26, 2014.
Robert Becker performs taps during a ceremony May 26, 2014, at Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg, Virginia.
Americans honor fallen veteransRobert Becker performs taps during a ceremony May 26, 2014, at Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg, Virginia.
World War II veteran Jimmy Bishop Jr. looks at names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington on May 25, 2014.
Americans honor fallen veteransMike Sunderhaus of Bel Air, Maryland, becomes emotional Sunday, May 25, 2014, as he visits the grave of his friend, Marine Lance Cpl. Jeremiah E. Savage, at Arlington National Cemetery. Savage was killed in 2004 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Military personnel stand at attention May 25, 2014, during the National Memorial Day Concert at the Capitol in Washington.
Americans honor fallen veteransWorld War II veteran Jimmy Bishop Jr. looks at names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington on May 25, 2014.
Obama does a Hawaiian "shaka" as he greets U.S. troops during a surprise visit to Afghanistan on May 25, 2014.
Americans honor fallen veteransMilitary personnel stand at attention May 25, 2014, during the National Memorial Day Concert at the Capitol in Washington.
Country singer Brad Paisley greets troops prior to Obama's arrival at Bagram Air Field on May 25, 2014.
Americans honor fallen veteransObama does a Hawaiian "shaka" as he greets U.S. troops during a surprise visit to Afghanistan on May 25, 2014.
Divers deploy an American flag on the USNS General Hoyt S. Vandenberg, an artificial reef about seven miles off Key West, Florida, on May 25, 2014.
Americans honor fallen veteransCountry singer Brad Paisley greets troops prior to Obama's arrival at Bagram Air Field on May 25, 2014.
Sarah Greene wipes tears as she visits the grave of her husband, Marine Lt. Col. David S. Greene, at Arlington National Cemetery on May 25, 2014. He was killed in Iraq in 2004.
Americans honor fallen veteransDivers deploy an American flag on the USNS General Hoyt S. Vandenberg, an artificial reef about seven miles off Key West, Florida, on May 25, 2014.
An American veteran passes by marble walls engraved with names of fallen U.S. soldiers at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in Taguig, Philippines, on May 25, 2014.
Americans honor fallen veteransSarah Greene wipes tears as she visits the grave of her husband, Marine Lt. Col. David S. Greene, at Arlington National Cemetery on May 25, 2014. He was killed in Iraq in 2004.
Photos: Americans honor fallen veterans
Americans honor fallen veteransAn American veteran passes by marble walls engraved with names of fallen U.S. soldiers at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in Taguig, Philippines, on May 25, 2014.
Story highlights

  • Mark Hertling: Memorial Day is a time to remember those who made the greatest sacrifice
  • But it's also a reminder to those left behind that we must honor their memories

Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling is a national security, intelligence and terrorism analyst for CNN. He served for 37 years in the Army, including three years in combat, and retired as commanding general of US Army Europe and the 7th Army. He is the author of "Growing Physician Leaders." The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN)"Earn this!"

For my money, that's the best line ever spoken in any war movie. Playing the role of a dying Capt. Miller in "Saving Private Ryan," Tom Hanks pulls Ryan -- played by Matt Damon -- in close and demands that he live his life in such a way as to pay back the sacrifices and deaths of those who had come to save him.
Mark Hertling
Mark Hertling
No matter how many times I see that film, it always affects me the same.
In fact, as I grow older, it seems to influence me more. Instead of seeing Ryan of World War II, I see many other faces and recall many other names of those who I served with and who gave their last breath for something greater than themselves. And I wonder if I'm doing enough to earn it in their eyes.
There's a wooden cigar box on my desk that holds cards with the photographs of 253 soldiers, sailors, airmen, allies and civilians who served and made the ultimate sacrifice under my command in combat. They epitomize America's best, and their pictures represent the kind of people we all should aspire to be.
When I open the box every day, I pick a few of those pictures and pray for their families -- their wives, husbands, children, parents, loved ones. I often wonder what miracles each one of them could have experienced in their lives if they had been one of the ones coming home.
Just this week I picked up the photo of Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Cooke, who was killed just a few hundred yards away from me in 2003 on Christmas Eve. His vehicle was struck with an improvised explosive device (IED). Right under his card was the one of Pvt. Jonathan Falaniko, a good-looking kid from Samoa who was the son of one of our other command sergeant majors. Pvt. Falaniko was killed in action just a few weeks after arriving in our unit while he was patrolling down a road. He was 19, and his father, Command Sgt. Maj. Iuniasolua Falaniko, had to do something no father should ever have to do: escort his son's body back from Iraq to his mother, and then on to Arlington National Cemetery.
As I went through the photos this week, I saw the ones of Staff Sgt. Du Tran, the son of a Vietnamese immigrant, and Mexican immigrant Pvt. Rey Cuervo. Tran's wife -- the daughter of an immigrant -- was back in Germany with their three children at a US Army base that memorialized her young husband. Our division named a forward operating base after Cuervo. Immigrants, since the early history of our Army, have been part of our ranks, looking to serve their new country, earn citizenship and be accepted in society.
This isn&#39;t how to honor veterans
This isn't how to honor veterans
More faces of our brave veterans followed. Spc. Michelle Witmer, a military policewoman, was killed in a small arms attack, and Staff Sgt. Carletta Davis was killed while serving as a medic for an infantry patrol. Second Lt. Lennie Cowherd III had been a friend to our son when they went to West Point together, and cavalryman Capt. Rowdy Inman -- also a West Point graduate -- was already known by his soldiers and all of his commanders as a rising superstar. Both were shot and killed by snipers. Cpl. Luke Runyan and Pfc. David Sharrett II both died in different intense firefights with al Qaeda terrorists. Unfortunately, Sharrett got caught in a crossfire and was struck by a stray bullet from one of his fellow soldiers' weapon. I didn't personally know Navy Petty Officer Kevin Bewley or Estonian Army Sgt. Andres Nulamae (a member of one of four different allied units that were assigned to me), but they were part of our force, too.
Although there are many photos of fallen soldiers that I go through daily, the one that I picked today is the one that inspired me to write this piece. It's the picture of 1st Lt.Thomas Brown in his desert floppy hat and sunglasses. He's smiling and giving a one-handed thumbs up. Brown was a charismatic infantryman from Connecticut, killed on September 23, 2008, and survived by his mother. As I look at his picture -- one that will allow him to remain forever young -- with his big grin and devil-may-care visage, I wonder what could have been.
These are all our nation's very best. When we send them off to war, we inherently know some will never come home alive. During those heart wrenching times, we are left to contemplate our personal loss. Still, we must also reflect on all the goodness that might have been.
Each person who raises their hand and vows to protect and defend our Constitution makes a commitment to give their all. And some of them do just that. When they don't come home, the daily decisions we make and the daily actions we take in serving our nation and each other become the measure of our commitment to them. We honor their sacrifice by making a commitment to serve our nation and each other. We have an obligation to honor their memories by the way we lead our lives, the way we speak, the way we act, and the way we carry on each day.
We have to earn it.