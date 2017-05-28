Breaking News

Great Manchester Run: Thousands turn out to honor terror victims

By Phil Black, Laura Goehler and James Masters, CNN

Updated 12:33 PM ET, Sun May 28, 2017

Runners gather at the start of the Great Manchester Run on Sunday in Manchester, England.
  • Thousands of spectators and runners packed Manchester's city center
  • Security was tight across city less than a week after deadly terror attack

Manchester (CNN)Less than a week after the terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert which killed 22 people, thousands of people packed into the center of the city for the Great Manchester Run.

Elite athletes were joined by those running for charity as thousands more lined the streets to cheer them on amid tight security.
After a minute's silence before the start of the race, runners sang Oasis anthem "Don't look back in anger," a moment described as "intensely poignant" by Rishi Makwana.

So let me give you surreal... minute's silence followed by this... #emotional #runformanchester #standtogether

A post shared by Rishi Makwana (@rhmakwana) on

"Determination mixed with absolute unity -- very powerful," is how Makwana described the event on his Instagram when asked by CNN.
"This run holds personal significance for me so that made it all the more powerful. The city and its people are incredible."
The run included both a half-marathon and 10-kilometer course.

A post shared by Laura Goehler (@lauragoehler) on

Thousands came wearing yellow ribbons, others sported the famous Manchester bee tattoo, while there were hundreds of messages of resilience.
There was also huge applause from the runners and watching crowds for the emergency services, who have worked tirelessly throughout the week.
Sara Campbell, resplendent in yellow and with a ribbon in her hair, said Monday's events had made her even more determined to complete the half-marathon course.
"It made me want to do it more," she told CNN.
"I wanted to come together and show that we won't be defeated."
Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who ran in the event, told reporters it had been a "difficult decision" to let the race go ahead.
"We took advice from the police and the security services," he said.
"But the consensus always was that if we were to cancel that's a victory for those who seek to disrupt our way of life and I don't think we were prepared to give them that victory."

CNN's Phil Black and Laura Goehler reported from Manchester. James Masters wrote from London. Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.