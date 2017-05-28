(CNN) Schapelle Corby returned home to Australia on Sunday after spending almost nine years in an Indonesian prison and three more on parole after a controversial drug conviction.

Corby maintained her innocence, insisting the drugs were planted in her bag, possibly by airport workers involved in trafficking.

Schapelle Corby covers her head as she leaves the parole office in Bali, Indonesia, on Saturday.

Moments after landing at the Brisbane airport, Corby slipped through a back exit, CNN Australia affiliate SBS reported.

"Priority focus now will be on healing and moving forward," family spokesperson Eleanor Whitman said in a brief statement to reporters.

An Instagram account that appears to be Corby's shows her with her sister Mercedes.

Almost at the airport.. with my @mercedescorby A post shared by Schapellecorby (@schapelle.corby) on May 27, 2017 at 3:11am PDT

Australia's Seven Network spoke with passengers on Corby's flight.

"They slept; they ate; they acted like normal passengers," one woman said.

Some were annoyed at the special treatment Corby received, being allowed to exit first while others were blocked.

"It is crazy, celebrating somebody who's been convicted of a crime," another passenger said.

About 40 journalists booked a flight, expecting Corby to be on it. But she took another airline, instead.

A sensation in Australia

Australians closely followed the case for years. Many believed Corby had been set up. Some said the sentence was too harsh, even if she was guilty. Prime Minister John Howard and movie star Russell Crowe spoke out about the prosecution.