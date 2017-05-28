North Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korea says

(CNN) North Korea fired a ballistic missile Monday morning, according to a statement from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The missile was fired at 5:39 a.m. local time (4:39 p.m. Sunday ET) from an area near Wonsan, Kangwon province, toward the eastern part of the Korean Peninsula, the statement said. The missile was "assumed" to be one of the SCUD series, the statement said.

"It flew about 450 kilometers," the statement said. "South Korea and the United States are currently closely analyzing for additional information. Our military is closely monitoring North Korean military and maintaining readiness posture."

The South Korean statement did not say where the missile landed.

US officials are aware of the launch and "the President has been briefed," a spokesman for the National Security Council said.

Read More