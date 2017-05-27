British Airways computer outage hits travelers

London (CNN) Travelers with British Airways are facing disruptions Saturday after the airline reported major computer problems.

The UK national carrier was "experiencing a global system outage," it said on Twitter. Officials offered no timeline for a fix.

Passengers stuck at London's Heathrow Airport reported problems with baggage and flight delays.

"We apologise to customers who are facing some delays following an IT outage this morning. We are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible," a British Airways spokeswoman told CNN via email.

We're working with @British_Airways following an issue with their IT system this morning that has caused some delays for passengers. 1/2 — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) May 27, 2017

Heathrow Airport officials said they were working with British Airways, which is based in the airport's Terminal 5, "following an issue with their IT system this morning that has caused some delays for passengers."

