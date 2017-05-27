Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here are some pieces you may have missed in a busy news week.
What's wrong with too many white men in one place?
Critics say the Trump administration is trying to make images of white men wielding all the power seem normal again. If so, can they get away with it? (By John Blake)
Innocence of first concert shattered by bombing
The bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, was likely also the first concert experience for some who were there. It should have been a night they grew up to fondly remember. (By Lisa Respers France)
Why parents in tough Chicago neighborhoods fear after-school program cuts
Parents in Chicago's most dangerous neighborhoods rely on after-school programs to keep their kids occupied and safe while they're at work. Funding for these programs is now on the chopping block in the Trump administration's latest budget proposal. (By Rosa Flores)
ICE Air: How US deportation flights work
It's the first flight for many people who file onto these planes. But it's not a happy occasion. (By Catherine E. Shoichet and Curt Merrill)
Air warrior pays a Memorial Day tribute to his 'titanium mistress'
Former combat pilot Rick Goddard owed a lot to the fighter jet he called his "titanium mistress." Now, nearly 50 years after it served him well, he's finally able to repay that debt. (By Thom Patterson)
On tour with President Trump
A photographer offers a behind-the-scenes view of the President's first foreign trip. (Photographs by Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
From the Opinion section:
David Love: The frightening re-emergence of the term 'lynching'
Recent news events make it seem like the word "lynching" is back in vogue. Love, however, thinks we can reverse the tide on this racialized term by teaching more about the history of lynchings in the South and addressing the rise of white nationalism movements online and in real life.
Pete Buttigieg: GOP health care bill is a front for big tax breaks for the rich
South Bend Mayor and former DNC Chair candidate Pete Buttigieg explains why we should all call our senators and demand that their version of the health care bill pass the Kimmel test.