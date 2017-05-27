Two South Carolina men charged after forcing alligator to drink beer

(CNN) Two South Carolina men each face a harassment charge after pictures surfaced on social media showing them pouring beer down the throat of an alligator, authorities said.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Jasper County, located in the coastal region in the southernmost part of the state.

The men admitted to investigators that they picked up the juvenile alligator after they saw it crossing a road, forced beer down its throat and watched it swim away in a nearby pond, according to the release.

"We started receiving a lot of e-mails and phone calls about this. People had taken screen shots from Snapchat accounts," the agency's spokeswoman Kyndel McConchie told CNN.

In one of the six photos obtained by CNN from authorities, the alligator's neck is being squeezed and a beer can is pressed against its snout. The text on the photo says "Gator Shotgun."

Other photos show beer being dripped into its mouth while its neck is held tightly. Another picture shows smoke being blown onto the face of the gator.

Besides the state misdemeanor charge of harassing wildlife, Floyd and Brown also face a maximum fine of $300.

There is federal protection in place to ensure alligators are legally harvested for international trade. But for a case like this, no federal protection applies, the Department of Natural Resources said.