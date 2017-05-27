Zakaria: How Saudi Arabia played Donald Trump

(CNN) The United States has now signed up for Saudi Arabia's foreign policy — a relentless series of battles against Shiites and their allies throughout the Middle East. That will enmesh Washington in a never-ending sectarian struggle, fuel regional instability and complicate its ties with countries such as Iraq that want good relations with both sides. But most important, it will do nothing to address the direct and ongoing threat to Americans -- jihadist terrorism. I thought that Trump's foreign policy was going to put America first, not Saudi Arabia.