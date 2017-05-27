(CNN) It was the fairytale and emotional finish that the showjumping world was just willing to happen.

The legendary 18-year-old stallion Casall Ask, on his final appearance, ridden by Sweden's Rolf-Goran Bengtsson, claimed the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) event in Hamburg Saturday.

The combination are the reigning champions of the LGCT, but Bengtsson has sat out the previous rounds with Casall Ask in the hope of a Hollywood-style finale at the prestigious event in Germany.

And so it proved, a faultless clear round of 42.69 seconds in the five-horse jump off enough to beat the earlier time set by Dutchman Harrie Smolders on Don VHP Z.

"You can't beat that, it's a dream come true to say goodbye to a horse like this," said Bengtsson, barely holding back his tears.

"It can't end better, the horse has really deserved to have an end like this," he added.

After the trophy presentations, Bengtsson and Casall Ask did several laps of honor in front of a packed arena, just wanting to catch a final glimpse of a showjumping legend ahead of a special farewell ceremony.

Italy's Lorenzo de Luca, who sat out the Hamburg round, has maintained his lead in the overall standings as nearest challenger Mikael van der Vleuten of the Netherlands was out of the points.

Smolders, who had been so sporting in accepting his defeat in the jump-off, has taken closer order in third place.

But this was all about Casall Ask, claiming his 10th Grand Prix title, after reserving his best performances for his latter years, amassing over $2.5 million in prize money for his connections and adding to his stud value.

Global Champions League

Earlier Saturday, there was victory for the Global Champions League team competition for Miami Glory.

The combination of Britain's Scott Brash and Denis Lynch of Ireland was claiming a first win of the 2017 season, producing four clear rounds over two days of competition.