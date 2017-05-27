Trump delays decision on Paris climate accord

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Saturday he will make a decision next week on whether the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris climate accord. The President teased his decision about the hotly debated topic in a tweet early Saturday morning during the final leg of his first presidential trip abroad.

Trump, who ran for president vowing to rip up the agreement, listened carefully to his new counterparts and is "evolving" on the issue, according to a top aide.

The rift is one of several emerging disagreements between Trump and other world leaders. Differences over trade and Russia have also arisen in talks.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters the climate debate was "controversial" and that the leaders of the other G7 nations -- France, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom and Italy -- all urged Trump to remain a part of the 2015 agreement.

Aides to Trump said he was listening with an open mind to the other leaders' arguments about Paris, but had yet to decide whether to withdraw the US from the pact.

"I think he learned how important it is that the United states show leadership," Trump's chief economist Gary Cohn told reporters. "That was a big topic where many of the European leaders talked about these global agreements ... without the United States it's sort of missing a big gap when you take the biggest economy out."