Trump talks up trip before returning to controversy in Washington

President Trump's first foreign trip
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One on Saturday, May, 27, 2017, at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Italy. They were headed back to the United States after a nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe.
President Trump greets people on May 27, after speaking to US troops at Naval Air Station Sigonella.
President Trump addresses US troops and their families on May 27, at the Sigonella Naval Air Station.
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on May 27, to address US military personnel and families at Naval Air Station Sigonella.
Leaders of the G-7 and some African nations pose for a photo on May 27, on the second day of the G-7 summit in Taormina, Italy.
President Trump gestures on May 27, during a G-7 session.
President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, arrive for a concert of the La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra while in Taormina, Italy, on Friday, May 26. The Trumps are in Italy for a two-day G-7 summit.
Trump and other leaders pose for a group photo at the G-7 summit on May 26. From left are European Council President Donald Tusk, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
Trump and Trudeau walk together after the group photo.
G-7 leaders congregate during a walking tour on May 26.
Trump embraces new French President Emmanuel Macron on May 26.
The leaders watch a French air squadron.
Trump stands with other world leaders during a NATO photo shoot on May 25.
Trump speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May during a working dinner at NATO headquarters.
Trump stands next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the NATO summit.
Melania Trump visits the Magritte Museum in Brussels with Amelie Derbaudrenghien, partner of Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel.
A girl takes a selfie with Melania Trump at a children's hospital in Brussels on May 25.
Trump meets with Macron in Brussels.
Trump walks with European Council President Donald Tusk, center, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, after they met at the European Council in Brussels on May 25.
Trump, third from right, attends a meeting with leaders at the European Council.
Trump speaks with King Philippe of Belgium as Queen Mathilde and Melania Trump chat during a reception at the Royal Palace in Brussels on Wednesday, May 24.
Tusk talks to Trump as he welcomes him in Brussels.
Trump stands with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel while the national anthem is played during Trump's arrival in Belgium on May 24.
Protesters in Brussels demonstrate with effigies of Trump and Michel on May 24.
Trump shakes hands with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome on May 24.
Trump and the Pope exchange gifts. Trump presented the Pope with a first-edition set of Martin Luther King's writings. The Pope gave Trump an olive-tree medal that the Pope said symbolizes peace.
Trump and his wife look at the ceilings of the Sistine Chapel.
Trump speaks to reporters in Rome during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, right, on May 24.
The first lady visits a pediatric hospital in Vatican City on May 24.
People take pictures of the message Trump wrote at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, on May 23.
With the help of US Marines, Trump and his wife lay a wreath at Yad Vashem.
A Palestinian security official takes position before the arrival of Trump's convoy in Bethlehem, West Bank.
Israeli and American activists hold signs Monday, May 22, during an anti-Trump protest next to the US embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Melania Trump and Israeli first lady Sara Netanyahu speak to children during their visit to the Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem on May 22.
Trump stands in the Western Wall plaza. To his left, in black, is Shmuel Rabinowitz, the rabbi of the Western Wall.
First lady Melania Trump, in white, visits the Western Wall. At far left is Ivanka Trump.
The President and first lady plant a tree in Jerusalem with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.
Trump is welcomed by Netanyahu upon arriving in Tel Aviv on May 22. Trump started his trip with two days in Saudi Arabia.
On the way to Tel Aviv, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One.
While in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Trump attends the inauguration ceremony for the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. Joining him here are Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, center, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, left.
Trump sits at the summit, which included leaders from 55 Muslim-majority countries. He urged them to do more to eradicate terrorist groups that claim the mantle of Islam. "We can only overcome this evil if the forces of good are united and strong and if everyone in this room does their fair share and fulfills their part of the burden," Trump said. "Muslim-majority countries must take the lead in stamping out radicalization."
Trump poses with other leaders at the Arab Islamic American Summit.
Trump meets with other heads of state in Riyadh on May 21.
Trump speaks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Gen. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
First lady Melania Trump chats with children during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh on May 21.
While in Riyadh, President Trump meets with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on May 21.
Trump is handed a sword during a welcoming ceremony at Riyadh's Murabba Palace on Saturday, May 20.
Trump sits with members of his staff and Cabinet before a meeting with Saudi King Salman on May 20.
The Trumps look at a display of modern art at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.
King Salman presents Trump with a gilded necklace and medal, the country's highest honor. The distinction also was bestowed upon Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.
The first lady chats with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef at the medal ceremony on May 20.
Ivanka Trump attends the medal ceremony.
Trump meets with King Salman after arriving in Riyadh on May 20.
Soldiers on horseback carry the US and Saudi flags as they escort Trump to the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.
Trump is welcomed by King Salman after arriving at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
The Trumps take part in the welcome ceremony.
The President and first lady wave from Air Force One after landing in Riyadh.