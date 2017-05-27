Trump children meet with RNC to discuss strategy

Trump's eldest two sons were active surrogates on the campaign trail, but assumed the reins of the Trump Organization when their father took office. Ethics rules prevent them from talking with their father about the family business, but Thursday's meetings signal a role in laying the groundwork for future political activity, including the President's reelection campaign.

"I thought I was out of politics after election day," he said. "I thought I'd be going back to my regular job. I thought I'd be really excited about it. But once you get a little bit of a taste of that action, it's hard to leave. You know, listen, deals are still exciting, but when you're sort of the guy out there 24/7, every day fighting in this thing -- it's like a great fight, the intensity. I don't miss the politics, I promise. I want nothing to do with the politics, but I miss the intensity of that."