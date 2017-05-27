(CNN) "Off the map." That's how a former CIA director and retired four-star general on Saturday described the notion of a secret communications channel between Washington and the Kremlin.

Such a back channel would be unprecedented, said retired Air Force Gen. Michael Hayden, who also once headed the National Security Agency.

Several Trump administration officials declined Saturday to comment on the reports.

Asked by Smerconish if he thought such an inquiry by Kushner would have been nefarious or naïve, Hayden said the latter.

"Right now, I'm going with naivete, and that's not particularly comforting," he said. "What manner of ignorance, chaos, hubris, suspicion, contempt would you have to have to think that doing this with the Russian ambassador was a good or an appropriate idea?"

Kushner at the time of the alleged conversation was acting in an official capacity on behalf of the incoming administration and was benefiting from an interim clearance.

Aside from being an example of potential collusion with the Russians, such actions by Kushner would indicate a degree of contempt and suspicion for the Obama administration that Hayden found hard to fathom, he told Smerconish.