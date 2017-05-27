The week in politics

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
From right, US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi attend an inauguration ceremony for the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. The ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, took place on Sunday, May 21, during the first leg of Trump's first foreign tour. On tour with Trump: A behind-the-scenes view
A police officer, foreground, watches former CIA Director John Brennan testify in Washington on Tuesday, May 23. Brennan told House investigators that Russia "brazenly interfered" in US elections, including actively contacting members of Donald Trump's campaign. But he stopped shy of dubbing it "collusion."
The partners of various world leaders pose for a photo before a dinner in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, May 25. In the front row, from left, are French first lady Brigitte Macron; Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan; American first lady Melania Trump; Belgium's Queen Mathilde; Ingrid Schulerud, wife of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; Bulgarian first lady Desislava Radeva; and Amelie Derbaudrenghien, partner of Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel. In the back row, from left, are Luxembourgish first gentleman Gauthier Destenay; Mojca Stropnik, wife of Slovenian Prime Minister Mojca Stropnik; and Thora Margret Baldvinsdottir, wife of Icelandic Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson.
Former Vice President Joe Biden takes off his sunglasses as he speaks to Harvard University graduates in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, May 24.
Activists dressed as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale" chant in the Texas Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, May 23, as they protest a bill that would require health care facilities to bury or cremate any fetal remains. The facilities would also be banned from donating aborted fetal tissue to medical researchers.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former US President Barack Obama take part in a discussion about democracy Thursday, May 25, at the biennial congress of the German Protestant Church. Both mounted a staunch defense of their brand of liberal global democratic politics amid a surge of populist feeling around the world.
President Trump shakes hands with new French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at the US Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, May 25. The two met ahead of a NATO summit.
Hillary Clinton delivers the commencement address at her alma mater, Wellesley College, on Friday, May 26. In her speech, Clinton went after Trump and the controversies that are swirling around him, comparing his imperiled presidency to that of Richard Nixon's.
A girl takes a selfie with first lady Melania Trump at a children's hospital in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, May 25.
US Sen. Bernie Sanders answers questions Tuesday, May 23, during a news conference about President Trump's budget proposal. Sanders called Trump's budget "immoral" in an op-ed he wrote for CNN.