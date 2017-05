The week in politics

From right, US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi attend an inauguration ceremony for the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. The ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, took place on Sunday, May 21, during the first leg of Trump's first foreign tour. On tour with Trump: A behind-the-scenes view

People take pictures of the message President Trump wrote at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, on Tuesday, May 23. See more photos from the President's trip

Greg Gianforte celebrates with supporters after winning a special election in Montana on Thursday, May 25. The Republican businessman, soon to be a US congressman, made headlines earlier in the week after he was charged with assaulting a reporter.

A police officer, foreground, watches former CIA Director John Brennan testify in Washington on Tuesday, May 23. Brennan told House investigators that Russia "brazenly interfered" in US elections, including actively contacting members of Donald Trump's campaign. But he stopped shy of dubbing it "collusion."

The partners of various world leaders pose for a photo before a dinner in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, May 25. In the front row, from left, are French first lady Brigitte Macron; Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan; American first lady Melania Trump; Belgium's Queen Mathilde; Ingrid Schulerud, wife of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; Bulgarian first lady Desislava Radeva; and Amelie Derbaudrenghien, partner of Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel. In the back row, from left, are Luxembourgish first gentleman Gauthier Destenay; Mojca Stropnik, wife of Slovenian Prime Minister Mojca Stropnik; and Thora Margret Baldvinsdottir, wife of Icelandic Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson.

Former Vice President Joe Biden takes off his sunglasses as he speaks to Harvard University graduates in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, May 24.

Former Vice President Joe Biden takes off his sunglasses as he speaks to Harvard University graduates in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, May 24.

Copies of President Trump's new budget proposal are laid out before being distributed to congressional staffers in Washington on Tuesday, May 23. Trump's budget by the numbers: What gets cut and why

Pope Francis walks past Ivanka and Melania Trump as the President and his family visited the Vatican on Wednesday, May 24. See more photos: When the President met the Pope

Photos: The week in politics

Activists dressed as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale" chant in the Texas Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, May 23, as they protest a bill that would require health care facilities to bury or cremate any fetal remains. The facilities would also be banned from donating aborted fetal tissue to medical researchers.