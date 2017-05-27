Breaking News

The week in politics

Updated 6:19 PM ET, Sat May 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

From right, US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi attend an inauguration ceremony for the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. The ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, took place on Sunday, May 21, during the first leg of Trump&#39;s first foreign tour. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/05/politics/trump-foreign-trip-cnnphotos/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;On tour with Trump: A behind-the-scenes view&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in politics
From right, US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi attend an inauguration ceremony for the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. The ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, took place on Sunday, May 21, during the first leg of Trump's first foreign tour. On tour with Trump: A behind-the-scenes view
Hide Caption
1 of 15
People take pictures of the message President Trump wrote at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, on Tuesday, May 23. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/20/politics/gallery/trump-first-foreign-trip/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See more photos from the President&#39;s trip&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in politics
People take pictures of the message President Trump wrote at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, on Tuesday, May 23. See more photos from the President's trip
Hide Caption
2 of 15
Greg Gianforte celebrates with supporters after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/26/politics/gianforte-montana-win-meaning/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;winning a special election&lt;/a&gt; in Montana on Thursday, May 25. The Republican businessman, soon to be a US congressman, made headlines earlier in the week after &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/05/24/media/montana-gop-greg-gianforte/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he was charged with assaulting a reporter. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in politics
Greg Gianforte celebrates with supporters after winning a special election in Montana on Thursday, May 25. The Republican businessman, soon to be a US congressman, made headlines earlier in the week after he was charged with assaulting a reporter.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
A police officer, foreground, watches former CIA Director John Brennan&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/23/politics/john-brennan-house-intelligence-committee/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; testify in Washington&lt;/a&gt; on Tuesday, May 23. Brennan told House investigators that Russia &quot;brazenly interfered&quot; in US elections, including actively contacting members of Donald Trump&#39;s campaign. But he stopped shy of dubbing it &quot;collusion.&quot;
Photos: The week in politics
A police officer, foreground, watches former CIA Director John Brennan testify in Washington on Tuesday, May 23. Brennan told House investigators that Russia "brazenly interfered" in US elections, including actively contacting members of Donald Trump's campaign. But he stopped shy of dubbing it "collusion."
Hide Caption
4 of 15
The partners of various world leaders &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/26/world/luxembourg-prime-minister-husband-gauthier-destenay-trnd/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pose for a photo&lt;/a&gt; before a dinner in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, May 25. In the front row, from left, are French first lady Brigitte Macron; Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan; American first lady Melania Trump; Belgium&#39;s Queen Mathilde; Ingrid Schulerud, wife of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; Bulgarian first lady Desislava Radeva; and Amelie Derbaudrenghien, partner of Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel. In the back row, from left, are Luxembourgish first gentleman Gauthier Destenay; Mojca Stropnik, wife of Slovenian Prime Minister Mojca Stropnik; and Thora Margret Baldvinsdottir, wife of Icelandic Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson.
Photos: The week in politics
The partners of various world leaders pose for a photo before a dinner in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, May 25. In the front row, from left, are French first lady Brigitte Macron; Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan; American first lady Melania Trump; Belgium's Queen Mathilde; Ingrid Schulerud, wife of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; Bulgarian first lady Desislava Radeva; and Amelie Derbaudrenghien, partner of Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel. In the back row, from left, are Luxembourgish first gentleman Gauthier Destenay; Mojca Stropnik, wife of Slovenian Prime Minister Mojca Stropnik; and Thora Margret Baldvinsdottir, wife of Icelandic Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
Former Vice President Joe Biden takes off his sunglasses as he speaks to Harvard University graduates in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, May 24.
Photos: The week in politics
Former Vice President Joe Biden takes off his sunglasses as he speaks to Harvard University graduates in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, May 24.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
Copies of President Trump&#39;s new budget proposal are laid out before being distributed to congressional staffers in Washington on Tuesday, May 23. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/23/politics/trump-budget-cuts-programs/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump&#39;s budget by the numbers: What gets cut and why&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in politics
Copies of President Trump's new budget proposal are laid out before being distributed to congressional staffers in Washington on Tuesday, May 23. Trump's budget by the numbers: What gets cut and why
Hide Caption
7 of 15
Pope Francis walks past Ivanka and Melania Trump as the President and his family visited the Vatican on Wednesday, May 24. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/05/politics/trump-pope-meeting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See more photos: When the President met the Pope&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in politics
Pope Francis walks past Ivanka and Melania Trump as the President and his family visited the Vatican on Wednesday, May 24. See more photos: When the President met the Pope
Hide Caption
8 of 15
Activists dressed as characters from &quot;The Handmaid&#39;s Tale&quot; chant in the Texas Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, May 23, as they protest a bill that would require health care facilities to bury or cremate any fetal remains. The facilities would also be banned from donating aborted fetal tissue to medical researchers.
Photos: The week in politics
Activists dressed as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale" chant in the Texas Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, May 23, as they protest a bill that would require health care facilities to bury or cremate any fetal remains. The facilities would also be banned from donating aborted fetal tissue to medical researchers.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former US President Barack Obama take part in a discussion about democracy Thursday, May 25, at the biennial congress of the German Protestant Church. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/25/politics/obama-merkel-germany/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Both mounted a staunch defense&lt;/a&gt; of their brand of liberal global democratic politics amid a surge of populist feeling around the world.
Photos: The week in politics
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former US President Barack Obama take part in a discussion about democracy Thursday, May 25, at the biennial congress of the German Protestant Church. Both mounted a staunch defense of their brand of liberal global democratic politics amid a surge of populist feeling around the world.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
President Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/25/politics/macron-trump-handshake/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;shakes hands&lt;/a&gt; with new French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at the US Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, May 25. The two met ahead of a NATO summit.
Photos: The week in politics
President Trump shakes hands with new French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at the US Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, May 25. The two met ahead of a NATO summit.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
Hillary Clinton delivers the commencement address at her alma mater, Wellesley College, on Friday, May 26. In her speech, Clinton &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/26/politics/clinton-commencement-speech-wellesley/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;went after Trump&lt;/a&gt; and the controversies that are swirling around him, comparing his imperiled presidency to that of Richard Nixon&#39;s.
Photos: The week in politics
Hillary Clinton delivers the commencement address at her alma mater, Wellesley College, on Friday, May 26. In her speech, Clinton went after Trump and the controversies that are swirling around him, comparing his imperiled presidency to that of Richard Nixon's.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
A girl takes a selfie with first lady Melania Trump at a children&#39;s hospital in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, May 25.
Photos: The week in politics
A girl takes a selfie with first lady Melania Trump at a children's hospital in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, May 25.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
US Sen. Bernie Sanders answers questions Tuesday, May 23, during a news conference about President Trump&#39;s budget proposal. Sanders called Trump&#39;s budget &quot;immoral&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/24/opinions/trump-budget-is-immoral-sanders-opinion/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in an op-ed he wrote for CNN.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in politics
US Sen. Bernie Sanders answers questions Tuesday, May 23, during a news conference about President Trump's budget proposal. Sanders called Trump's budget "immoral" in an op-ed he wrote for CNN.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
World leaders pose for a group photo during the G-7 summit in Taormina, Italy, on Friday, May 26. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/20/politics/gallery/week-in-politics-0521/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in politics&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in politics
World leaders pose for a group photo during the G-7 summit in Taormina, Italy, on Friday, May 26. See last week in politics
Hide Caption
15 of 15
01 week in politics 0528 RESTRICTED02 week in politics 052803 week in politics 052804 week in politics 052805 week in politics 052806 week in politics 052807 week in politics 052808 week in politics 052809 week in politics 052810 week in politics 052811 week in politics 052812 week in politics 052813 week in politics 052814 week in politics 052815 week in politics 0528
Take a look at the week in politics from May 21 through May 27.