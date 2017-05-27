My son's life under Trump's proposed cuts

Story highlights
- Kavitha Rajagopalan: Budget cuts to the NIH could affect on rare-disease patients
- Most hospitals can't devote time or resources to rare-disease research, she writes
Kavitha Rajagopalan is a senior fellow at the World Policy Institute and nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs. She is the author of two books and has been an op-ed contributor for The New York Observer, Newsday and PBS. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.
(CNN)On the eve of the new year, my four-month-old son was diagnosed with leukocyte adhesion deficiency type I, a very rare primary immunodeficiency disease, so life-threatening that he could die from a diaper rash. As Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president, my son was admitted to Memorial Sloan Kettering, where he now awaits the only known cure for his disease: a stem cell transplant.