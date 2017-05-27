Breaking News

Prince Harry hosts Obama at Kensington Palace

By Max Foster and Faith Karimi, CNN

Updated 9:38 AM ET, Sat May 27, 2017

    CNN on the ground: Obama back in the limelight

Story highlights

  • Obama stopped in London after visiting Berlin and Scotland
  • He and Prince Harry discussed mental health, the Manchester attack and other issues

London (CNN)Prince Harry welcomed Barack Obama at Kensington Palace in London on Saturday during the former President's latest stop in Europe.

"They discussed a range of shared interests including support for veterans, mental health, conservation, empowering young people and the work of their respective foundations," Kensington Palace said in a statement.
They also talked about the terrorist attack in Manchester, with Obama offering his condolences to the victims and support for those recovering from injuries, the statement said.
The terrorist bombing in Manchester on Monday night killed 22 people and injured dozens after a concert featuring American singer Ariana Grande.
    Barack Obama tees off in Scotland

Barack Obama tees off in Scotland 00:40
Before his London visit, Obama played golf in Scotland and stopped in Berlin, where he delivered a poignant message to Manchester alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
"As the father of two daughters, I am heartbroken by the extraordinary tragedy that has occurred in Manchester," Obama said in a video posted by Merkel's office.
"To all the families who have been affected, to all those who are still recovering, to those who have lost loved ones, it's unimaginable to think about the cruelty and the violence that the city of Manchester has suffered."

CNN's Max Foster reported from London, and Faith Karimi wrote from Atlanta