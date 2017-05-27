Musical legend Gregg Allman dies at 69

(CNN) Gregg Allman, the founding member of the Allman Brothers Band who overcame family tragedy, drug addiction and health problems to become a grizzled elder statesman for the blues music he loved, has died. He was 69.

Allman died at his home in Savannah, Georgia, according to a statement posted to his official website. The statement says Allman had struggled with many health issues over the past several years. Allman's longtime manager and close friend said, "I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a brilliant pioneer in music."