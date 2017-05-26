Toni Anderson: Dashcam footage shows traffic stop before drowning

(CNN) Just hours before Toni Anderson vanished, a police officer stopped her for driving the wrong way on a two-way street -- then let her drive off, dashcam video just released by police in suburban Kansas City, Missouri shows.

Anderson died from accidental drowning, with "ethanol, cocaine and amphetamine intoxication" described as contributing factors, the Jackson County, Missouri, Medical Examiner's announced last week.

The dashcam video, released by police , includes an audio exchange in which Anderson tells the North Kansas City, Missouri, officer she doesn't "feel good." Anderson giggles when the officer, whom the department has declined to name, tells her she was on the wrong side of the road.

"Have you been drinking," he asks, according to the video. "Are you taking any medications or anything?"

"No, I am just really sick," Anderson responds. "I don't feel good."

The officer asks for Anderson's license and registration, which she appears to provide. He walks back to his squad car while she stays in her black 2014 Ford Focus.

He quickly returns and tells Anderson to "pull into that parking lot" across the street, pointing to a QuikTrip service station.

"Sit there for a while and gather yourself," he says.

After the five-minute exchange, the dashcam video shows the officer follow Anderson in his squad car as she drives across the road and pulls up to a gas pump. The squad-car camera stays trained on Anderson's car for about seven more minutes until the officer drives off.

'Officer's actions were reasonable'

The officer stopped Anderson outside his jurisdiction, the North Kansas City Police Department said. Officials have declined to explain why he was in an area patrolled by Kansas City police.

The video was just released because the suburban department has closed its investigation. "Based on this review, we believe that the officer's actions were reasonable," North Kansas City police said in a statement.

Anderson was headed home from her job at a local club when police stopped her, her boyfriend, Pete Sanchez , told CNN. She left work at 4:11 a.m., and was adamant about going to a gas station, he said.

During the time the dashcam video shows Anderson's car at the gas pump, she reportedly sent a text to her friend, Roxanne Townsend.

"It was exactly 4:42 when she texted me and said, 'I just got pulled over again.' She said 'again' because she gets pulled over all the time," Townsend told CNN affiliate KDAF