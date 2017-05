The aftermath of Monday's attack in Manchester has become increasingly complex. Investigators now think the bomber probably had ISIS training in Syria before the attack. The revelation comes as intelligence sharing between the US and the UK resumed after a temporary halt following a series of high-profile leaks. Also new this morning: British intelligence services are handling 500 active investigations into terror plots involving 3,000 people, a government minister told the BBC. But he also said most of these people are the type to "boast a lot to each other but never actually do anything."