Bear saved after getting its head stuck in a bucket

(CNN) It looked like a scene from "Winnie the Pooh": a black bear with a bucket on its head, biding its time in a yard in Kirkwood, New York.

Then the bear -- bucket still firmly affixed to its head -- showed up May 19 in a nearby backyard. This time, officials tracked it for six hours and tranquilized it. They removed the bucket -- the kind of plastic container that usually holds bulk pretzels or cheese puffs -- and placed the critter in a trap overnight to recover.