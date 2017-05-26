Photos: Roller coaster picks for 2017 Mystic Timbers, Kings Island, Ohio: The newest coaster at Kings Island opened April 15. It tells the story of nature taking back a lumber company. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Hydrus, Casino Pier, New Jersey: The Hydrus takes the place of the Jet Star roller coaster, which was destroyed by Hurricane Sandy five years ago. It opened in May.

Wavebreaker: The Rescue Coaster, Seaworld, San Antonio, Texas: This jet ski-like ride, as shown in this rendering, is inspired by "Sea Rescue," the SeaWorld children's program on ABC. It opens in June.

Mine Blower, Fun Spot America, Kissemmee, Florida: The Mine Blower, which is scheduled for a summer opening at Fun Spot's Kissemmee location, is shown in this rendering.

GaleForce, Playland's Castaway Cove, New Jersey: The triple-launch GaleForce is scheduled to open this summer.

Super Cyclone, Santa's Village Azoosment Park, East Dundee, Illinois: Santa's Village opens in May, and the new family-friendly Super Cyclone is part of the mix.

The Invadr, Busch Gardens, Williamsburg, Virginia: The park's first wooden coaster, the Invadr opened April 7.

Patriot, California's Great America: Once a stand-up coaster called the Vortex, this coaster (shown in this edited photo) has been re-themed with new trains and is now called the Patriot. It opened April 1.

Rollin' Thunder, OWA, Alabama: This new coaster, as shown in this edited photo, is part of a new 14-acre theme park scheduled to open in mid-July on the Gulf Coast.