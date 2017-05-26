Photos: The travel checklist: Books and movies Language-learning platform Babbel asked 20 foreign ambassadors to the US to recommend the best movies and books that visitors to their country should check out. Here are some of their choices. Hide Caption 1 of 16

Photos: The travel checklist: Books and movies Finland in print: Ambassador Kirsti Kauppi recommends Tove Jansson's globally adored Moomin books. "Their philosophic nature is universal," she says. "The carefree and friendly Moomins provide a warm-hearted reading experience, and are also an essential part of the childhood of every Finnish kid." Hong Kong's Moomin Cafe is pictured.

Photos: The travel checklist: Books and movies Austria on screen: "'The Third Man,' the British noir from 1949, feels as fresh as ever," says H.E. Wolfgang A. Waldner, Ambassador of Austria to the US. "Shot entirely on location, you see the city [of Vienna] in ruins and split up into French, American, British and Russian sectors with spies and suspicious officials everywhere. The catchy film score, performed by Anton Karas on a zither, sets the perfect tone."

Photos: The travel checklist: Books and movies Bhutan in print: Ambassador Kunzang C. Namgyel recommends "Treasures of the Thunder Dragon: A Portrait of Bhutan," the 2006 memoir of Bhutan's Queen Mother Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck. His majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is pictured after his wedding to Queen Jetsun Pema in 2011.

Photos: The travel checklist: Books and movies New Zealand in print: Ambassador Tim Groser's pick is Witi Ihimaera's 1987 novel "The Whale Rider." This uplifting coming-of-age tale about a young Maoiri girl was turned into a 2002 film starring Keisha Castle-Hughes.

Photos: The travel checklist: Books and movies Chile in print: Ambassador Juan Gabriel Valdés recommends Isabel Allende's 1982 novel "La casa de los espíritus" ("The House of the Spirits"). It "depicts the recent past and memories from a landowner's point of view, and his daughter's, mingled with social and political issues of the 1970s," he says. Allende is pictured in Madrid at the launch of her 2014 book "El Juego De Ripper."

Photos: The travel checklist: Books and movies Chile on screen: Valdés' film pick is "Jackie" director's 2012 film "No." He describes it as "an outstanding political film [...] based on true events in Chile in 1988." It "depicts when We The People voted against former dictator Augusto Pinochet in a national referendum."

Photos: The travel checklist: Books and movies Colombia in print: Ambassador Juan Carlos Pinzón recommends Gabriel García Márquez's magic realist novel "One Hundred Years of Solitude." Márquez was born in the Colombian village of Aracataca, pictured.

Photos: The travel checklist: Books and movies Denmark on screen: Ambassador Lars Gert Lose recommends Nikolaj Arcel's 2012 film "A Royal Affair." It's "a historical movie based on a true story. A young queen (Queen Caroline Mathilde), who is married to an insane king (King Christian VII of Denmark), falls secretly in love with the king's physician (Johann Friedrich Struensee), and together they start a revolution that changes Denmark."

Photos: The travel checklist: Books and movies Germany on screen: Wolfgang Becker's 2003 film "Good Bye Lenin!" was the break-out film for its German star Daniel Brühl (pictured). Says Ambassador Peter Wittig, it's "THE movie about the Fall of the Wall. Close to the facts, and yet very funny (in a German way!)."

Photos: The travel checklist: Books and movies Ireland in print:

Ambassador Anne Anderson's pick is Colum McCann's 2013 novel "TransAtlantic." It dramatises encounters between Ireland and America, including the 1845 visit to Ireland of American abolitionist Frederick Douglass (pictured).

Photos: The travel checklist: Books and movies Ireland on screen: Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard, who played Outspan in Alan Parker's global smash "The Commitments" (1991), struck gold again with the 2007 musical "Once."

Photos: The travel checklist: Books and movies India in print: Ambassador Navtej Sarna's pick is Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins' non-fiction book "Freedom at Midnight" (1975), recently made into the film "Viceroy's House," starring Hugh Bonneville. Its subject is India's path to independence and partition, concluding with the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi (pictured) in 1948.

Photos: The travel checklist: Books and movies Jamaica on screen: Ambassador Audrey Patrice Marks recommends cult comedy "Cool Runnings" (1993). It "tells the amazing story of boldness, endurance and perseverance by the first Jamaican bobsleigh team to participate in the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada. "

Photos: The travel checklist: Books and movies Norway in print: Ambassador Kåre R. Aas recommends Norwegian crime writer Jo Nesbø's Harry Hole series. The detective anti-hero will be played by Irish-German actor Michael Fassbender in upcoming movie "The Snowman."