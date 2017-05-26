Breaking News

Language-learning platform Babbel asked 20 foreign ambassadors to the US to recommend the best movies and books that visitors to their country should check out. Here are some of their choices.
Language-learning platform Babbel asked 20 foreign ambassadors to the US to recommend the best movies and books that visitors to their country should check out. Here are some of their choices.
Finland in print: Ambassador Kirsti Kauppi recommends Tove Jansson's globally adored Moomin books. "Their philosophic nature is universal," she says. "The carefree and friendly Moomins provide a warm-hearted reading experience, and are also an essential part of the childhood of every Finnish kid." Hong Kong's Moomin Cafe is pictured.
Austria on screen: "'The Third Man,' the British noir from 1949, feels as fresh as ever," says H.E. Wolfgang A. Waldner, Ambassador of Austria to the US. "Shot entirely on location, you see the city [of Vienna] in ruins and split up into French, American, British and Russian sectors with spies and suspicious officials everywhere. The catchy film score, performed by Anton Karas on a zither, sets the perfect tone."
Bhutan in print: Ambassador Kunzang C. Namgyel recommends "Treasures of the Thunder Dragon: A Portrait of Bhutan," the 2006 memoir of Bhutan's Queen Mother Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck. His majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is pictured after his wedding to Queen Jetsun Pema in 2011.
New Zealand in print: Ambassador Tim Groser's pick is Witi Ihimaera's 1987 novel "The Whale Rider." This uplifting coming-of-age tale about a young Maoiri girl was turned into a 2002 film starring Keisha Castle-Hughes.
Chile in print: Ambassador Juan Gabriel Valdés recommends Isabel Allende's 1982 novel "La casa de los espíritus" ("The House of the Spirits"). It "depicts the recent past and memories from a landowner's point of view, and his daughter's, mingled with social and political issues of the 1970s," he says. Allende is pictured in Madrid at the launch of her 2014 book "El Juego De Ripper."
Chile on screen: Valdés' film pick is "Jackie" director's 2012 film "No." He describes it as "an outstanding political film [...] based on true events in Chile in 1988." It "depicts when We The People voted against former dictator Augusto Pinochet in a national referendum."
Colombia in print: Ambassador Juan Carlos Pinzón recommends Gabriel García Márquez's magic realist novel "One Hundred Years of Solitude." Márquez was born in the Colombian village of Aracataca, pictured.
Denmark on screen: Ambassador Lars Gert Lose recommends Nikolaj Arcel's 2012 film "A Royal Affair." It's "a historical movie based on a true story. A young queen (Queen Caroline Mathilde), who is married to an insane king (King Christian VII of Denmark), falls secretly in love with the king's physician (Johann Friedrich Struensee), and together they start a revolution that changes Denmark."
Germany on screen: Wolfgang Becker's 2003 film "Good Bye Lenin!" was the break-out film for its German star Daniel Brühl (pictured). Says Ambassador Peter Wittig, it's "THE movie about the Fall of the Wall. Close to the facts, and yet very funny (in a German way!)."
Ireland in print: Ambassador Anne Anderson's pick is Colum McCann's 2013 novel "TransAtlantic." It dramatises encounters between Ireland and America, including the 1845 visit to Ireland of American abolitionist Frederick Douglass (pictured).
Ireland on screen: Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard, who played Outspan in Alan Parker's global smash "The Commitments" (1991), struck gold again with the 2007 musical "Once."
India in print: Ambassador Navtej Sarna's pick is Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins' non-fiction book "Freedom at Midnight" (1975), recently made into the film "Viceroy's House," starring Hugh Bonneville. Its subject is India's path to independence and partition, concluding with the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi (pictured) in 1948.
Jamaica on screen: Ambassador Audrey Patrice Marks recommends cult comedy "Cool Runnings" (1993). It "tells the amazing story of boldness, endurance and perseverance by the first Jamaican bobsleigh team to participate in the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada. "
Norway in print: Ambassador Kåre R. Aas recommends Norwegian crime writer Jo Nesbø's Harry Hole series. The detective anti-hero will be played by Irish-German actor Michael Fassbender in upcoming movie "The Snowman."
Norway on screen: Ambassador Kåre R. Aas recommends the 2012 film "Kon-Tiki." It's about Norwegian explorer Thor Heyerdahl's legendary Kon-Tiki raft voyage of 1947 (pictured), in which he set out to prove that Polynesia could have been populated from South America.
(CNN)When is it you first visit a country?

Is it when you cross the airport tarmac and join the line at immigration?
Or is it when you fall in love with a book or a film and resolve that one day, somehow, you'll buy a ticket to the land where the story began?
Language-learning platform Babbel has exclusively shared with CNN a new survey in which they asked foreign ambassadors to the US about the books and movies they would recommend to visitors to their country.
Twenty ambassadors, from Bhutan to Slovenia to Jamaica, have shared their cultural picks.
Their choices range from globally renowned classics -- like Austria's choice of Carol Reed's Vienna-set film "The Third Man" -- to quirky new releases, such as Malta's "Limestone Cowboy," about a family dealing with a delusional father's ambition to become Prime Minister.
"One theme we noticed is a focus on nature," says Julie Hansen, Babbel's newly appointed US CEO. Wildlife documentary "Colombia, magia salvaje" (2015), for example, showcases the country's glorious landscapes for an international audience more used to seeing them in the context of crime series like Netflix's "Narcos."
"Another common thread amongst the recommendations was love," adds Hansen, "a theme that has inspired stories in almost every human culture in history."
When immersing ourselves in a new culture, a nation's fictional works -- the stories it tells about itself -- offer insights as valuable as those we can receive from its non-fiction.
"Non-fiction [works] well in depicting the history that shaped a country and the can't-miss experiences that a visitor should see," says Hansen.
"Fiction works wonderfully to boil down the experiences, beliefs attitudes, and characteristics of a country and its people. It is often better than non-fiction at capturing a zeitgeist."
The full list of recommendations is below and you can read more about the project here.

The ambassadors' selections:

Austria (Ambassador Wolfgang A. Waldner)
- Book: "The Tobacconist" (2012), by Robert Seethaler
- Film: "The Third Man" (1949), directed by Carol Reed
Azerbaijan (Ambassador Elin Suleymanov)
- Book: "Ali and Nino" (1937), by Kurban Said
- Film: "Ali and Nino" (2016), directed by Asif Kapadia
Bhutan (Ambassador Kunzang C. Namgyel)
- Book: "Treasures of the Thunder Dragon: A Portrait of Bhutan" (2006), by Her Majesty the Queen Mother Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck
- Film: "Travelers and Magicians" (2003), directed by Khyentse Norbu
Canada (Ambassador David MacNaughton)
- Book: "With Faith and Goodwill: 150 years of Canada-U.S. Friendship" (2017), edited by Arthur Milnes
- Film: The selection of films from National Canadian Film Day's Top 150
Chile (Ambassador Juan Gabriel Valdés)
- Book: "La casa de los espíritus" (1982), by Isabel Allende
- Film: "No" (2012), directed by Pablo Larraín
Colombia (Ambassador Juan Carlos Pinzón)
- Book: "One Hundred Years of Solitude" (1967) by Gabriel García Márquez
- Film: "Colombia, magia salvaje" (2015), directed by Mike Slee
Denmark (Ambassador Lars Gert Lose)
- Book: "Smilla's Sense of Snow" (1992), by Peter Høeg
- Film: "A Royal Affair" (2012), directed by Nikolaj Arcel
Estonia (Ambassador Eerik Marmei)
- Book: "The Man Who Spoke Snakish" (2007), by Andrus Kivirähk
- Film: "Lotte and the Moonstone Secret" (2011), directed by Heiki Ernits and Janno Põldma
Finland (Ambassador Kirsti Kauppi)
- Book: Moomin books (1945-1959), by Tove Jansson
- Film: "Tale of a Forest" (2012), directed by Kim Saarniluoto and Ville Suhonen
Germany (Ambassador Peter Wittig)
- Book: "Tschick" ("Why We Took the Car") (2010), by Wolfgang Herrndorf
- Film: "Good Bye Lenin!" (2003), directed by Wolfgang Becker
Greece (Ambassador Haris Lalacos)
- Book: "Freedom and Death" (1953), by Nikos Kazantzakis
- Film: "Zorba the Greek" (1964), directed by Mihalis Kakogiannis
Iceland (Ambassador Geir H. Haarde)
- Book: "Independent People" (1934), by Halldór Laxness
- Film: "Sigur Rós: Heima" (2007), directed by Dean DeBlois
Ireland (Ambassador Anne Anderson)
- Book: "TransAtlantic" (2013), by Colum McCann
- Film: "Once" (2007), directed by John Carney
India (Ambassador Navtej Sarna)
- Book: "Freedom at Midnight" (1975), by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins
- Film: "Monsoon Wedding" (2001) directed by Mira Nair
Jamaica (Ambassador Audrey Patrice Marks)
- Book: "Selected Poems" (2003), by Louise Bennett
- Film: "Cool Runnings" (1993), by Jon Turteltaub
Malta (Ambassador Pierre Clive Agius)
- Book: "In the Name of the Father (and of the Son)" (2010), by Immanuel Mifsud
- Film: "Limestone Cowboy" (2017), directed by Abigail Mallia
New Zealand (Ambassador Tim Groser)
- Book: "The Whale Rider" (1987), by Witi Ihimaera
- Film: "Hunt for the Wilderpeople" (2016), directed by Taika Waititi
Norway (Ambassador Kåre R. Aas)
- Book: Harry Hole series (1997-2017), by Jo Nesbø
- Film: "Kon-Tiki" (2012), directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg
Slovenia (Ambassador Božo Cerar)
- Book: "I Saw Her That Night" (2010), by Drago Jančar
- Film: "Valley of Peace" (1956), directed by France Stiglic
Sweden (Ambassador Björn Lyrvall)
- Book: "Nordic Ways" (2016), by András Simonyi, edited by Debra Cagan
- Film: "A Man Called Ove" (2015), directed by Hannes Holm