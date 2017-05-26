Breaking News

2017 NBA Finals: Buckle up for Cavs-Warriors 3.0

By Jill Martin, CNN

Updated 7:38 AM ET, Mon May 29, 2017

    Michael Jordan vs LeBron James: Who's the GOAT?

Story highlights

  • This is the first time the same two teams have faced off in three consecutive NBA Finals
  • Golden State won the title in 2015; Cleveland won in 2016

(CNN)This NBA Finals rubber match between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers has been building up for a while.

In 2016, it looked like everything was going the Warriors' way. The 2015 NBA champions won a record 73 regular-season games, and Stephen Curry was the first player to unanimously win the NBA MVP Award.
The Warriors were back in the NBA Finals, and they had a 3-1 lead against the Cavaliers, the same team they defeated for the championship the previous year.
    NBA Minute: What's In A Name

But it all evaporated. And in Game 7, with LeBron James notching a triple double plus a massive block and the dagger three-point shot from Kyrie Irving, the Cavaliers won the game and the title, ending a sports championship drought the city of Cleveland had been living under since 1964. James wept on the Warriors home court in Oakland, where he was named unanimous NBA Finals MVP.
The Boston Celtics celebrate after winning the NBA championship in June 2008. It was the 17th title for the Celtics -- the most in league history.
Most NBA titles (player): Bill Russell, seen here with legendary coach Red Auerbach, won 11 titles in his 13 NBA seasons. The big man won all of them with Boston, starting in 1957 and ending in 1969.
Most career points in the NBA Finals: Nobody's scored more than Los Angeles Lakers guard Jerry West, who put up 1,679 points over nine NBA Finals. West and the Lakers usually ran into the buzz saw that was Boston in the 1960s, but they did win a title in 1972. Fun fact: The NBA logo is a silhouette of West.
Most points per game in an NBA Finals series: Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls won six NBA titles during his career. But "His Airness" might have been at his peak in 1993, when he averaged 41 points in a six-game victory over Dan Majerle and the Phoenix Suns.
Most points in an NBA Finals game: The Lakers' Elgin Baylor scored 61 points during a Finals game against Boston on April 14, 1962. The Lakers won that game but went on to lose the series in Game 7, pictured here.
Most common matchup in the NBA Finals: The Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers have played each other 12 times in the Finals. The Celtics won the first eight meetings, but the Lakers broke the streak in 1985 and 1987, pictured here. The teams also split a pair of Finals in the 21st century. While the Celtics have a league-best 17 titles, the Lakers are right behind them with 16. The Chicago Bulls are the next closest at six.
Most Finals MVP awards: Michael Jordan was named the Most Valuable Player for all six Finals he played in. The Bulls guard holds his 1998 award here next to head coach Phil Jackson.
Most 3-pointers made in an NBA Finals game: Boston's Ray Allen hit eight 3-pointers in Game 2 of the 2010 NBA Finals. Allen had 32 points in the winning effort, but the Lakers would eventually win the series in seven games. Allen is the league's career leader in 3-pointers made.
Most assists in an NBA Finals game: The Lakers' Magic Johnson had 21 assists in Game 3 of the 1984 NBA Finals. Boston won the Finals that year, but Johnson and the Lakers got their revenge one year later.
Lowest-seeded team to win it all: The 1995 Houston Rockets -- led by future Hall of Famers Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon -- were the Western Conference's sixth seed when they went on to win the title. The Rockets also won the championship in 1994.
Most blocks in an NBA Finals game: Dwight Howard blocks a shot by the Lakers' Pau Gasol during the 2009 NBA Finals. It was one of nine blocks the Orlando center had in Game 4.
Most steals in an NBA Finals game: They called him "Big Shot Bob" for his clutch shooting, but Robert Horry was a fierce defender as well. Horry had a record seven steals in Game 2 of the 1995 NBA Finals. Horry won seven titles during his career: two with the Houston Rockets, three with the Los Angeles Lakers and two with the San Antonio Spurs. Only one other player -- John Salley -- has won NBA titles with three different teams.
After this year's lackluster NBA playoffs, buckle up: The Warriors and Cavaliers are back in the NBA Finals for the third consecutive year. Golden State punched its ticket by sweeping the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference finals, while the Cavaliers finished off the Boston Celtics in five games to win the Eastern Conference.
This is the first time the same two teams have faced off in three consecutive NBA Finals, and it's the matchup that most NBA fans -- and Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob -- wanted.
"Honestly, I don't really care who we play," Lacob said, per The Mercury News, after the Warriors swept the Spurs. But then he added this: "OK, maybe a slight preference for Cleveland. Only because I feel we have some unfinished business from last season."

Kevin Durant eyes first NBA title

The Warriors are 12-0 in these playoffs, becoming the first NBA team to accomplish the feat after dispatching the Trail Blazers, Jazz and Spurs.
And they're doing this without their head coach. Steve Kerr, who is still experiencing complications from back surgery two years ago, hasn't been on the Warriors' sideline for more than a month. Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown has filled in as interim head coach.
Kerr is still involved, albeit donning sweatpants. He's been present at practice and recently traveled with the team at the end of the Warriors' sweep against the Spurs. But it's uncertain if Kerr will return to the bench for the NBA Finals. "Just day by day," Kerr said to The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears when asked of his plans.
There's notably also another superstar on Golden State's already-loaded roster.
After the Cavaliers won the title in 2016, the focus turned to a player who wasn't in the NBA Finals: Kevin Durant, who was entering free agency after his team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, had blown a 3-1 lead against the Warriors in the Western Conference finals. It spurred the most frenzy surrounding an NBA free agent decision since James announced in 2014 that he would return to the Cavaliers after spending four seasons with the Miami Heat.
    5 stunning stats about the NBA

On July 4, with a 351-word post on The Players' Tribune, Durant announced he was joining the Warriors. Now he's four wins away from winning his first NBA championship.
"I'm just proud of the work we've put in from the beginning of the season," Durant said following the sweep of the Spurs. "We just kept grinding. We didn't talk about championships or anything. We just wanted to build good habits and have fun playing some basketball, man. Simple as that. It's good that we're here now. Obviously we want to take that to the next series and try to be great and see what happens."

Can LeBron and the Cavs do it again?

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have been rolling as well, sweeping the Pacers and Raptors before dominating the Celtics in five games.
But for the third year in a row, the Cavs enter the NBA Finals as the underdog. In 2015, James had to carry an injury-depleted roster and came up short in six games. Last year, Cleveland became the first team in NBA Finals history to come back after trailing the series 3-1.
LeBron James, left, hugs Kevin Love after the Cleveland Cavaliers won Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, June 19. Cleveland defeated the Golden State Warriors 93-89 for the first championship in franchise history. It is also the city of Cleveland's first major sports title since 1964.
James lifts the Larry O'Brien Trophy during the postgame celebrations. James finished with a triple-double -- 27 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists -- and was named Finals MVP. It is the third NBA title of his career. James also won two championships with the Miami Heat.
Cleveland's Kyrie Irving hits a clutch 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter. He finished with 26 points.
James comes up with a key block of Andre Iguodala just before Irving's 3-pointer. The game was tied at the time.
Golden State star Stephen Curry, the league's MVP this season, finished with 17 points and was 4-of-14 from 3-point range.
James is defended by Draymond Green in the second half.
Cleveland head coach Tyronn Lue talks to referee Mike Callahan in the second half. Lue took over the job midseason after David Blatt was fired.
James and Curry are separated by Green and Iman Shumpert during a first-half skirmish.
Golden State head coach Steve Kerr reacts to a play in the first half. The Warriors won an NBA record 73 games during the regular season.
Curry flexes after he was fouled on a made shot in the first half.
Iguodala defends James.
Warriors forward Harrison Barnes tries to drive past Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, left, and guard J.R. Smith.
James throws down a monster dunk in the first half.
Love is defended by Curry and Anderson Varejao in the first half.
Can the Cavs do it again? It starts with James, who is in his seventh consecutive NBA Finals. Just six other players have made it to at least that many in a row, and they all were part of the Celtics' dynasty, which spanned the 1950s into the 1960s.
Although Stephen Curry (R) and LeBron James battled in the last two NBA Finals, their team contracts are on different playing fields. Two-time reigning MVP Curry is criminally shortchanged -- by NBA standards -- at $12.1 million this season, while LeBron lords over the list of top earners in the world's highest paying league.
No. 20: Harrison Barnes, $22.12 million - Barnes became excess luggage at Golden State once Kevin Durant signed with the Warriors. The free agent signed a four-year $94.4 million deal with Dallas.
No. 19: Andre Drummond, $22.12 million - Drummond led the NBA in both offensive and defensive rebounds last year, averaging a total of 14.8 per game. The 6-foot 11-inch center was rewarded with a five-year max deal from the Pistons, worth over $127 million.
No. 18: Chandler Parsons, $22.12 million - Parsons signed a staggering four-year $94 million deal with Memphis in July.
No.17: Hassan Whiteside, $22.12 million - Whiteside is the ultimate American redemption story. In a league run by "small ball," Whiteside excels as a throwback center, averaging 3.68 blocks per game in 2016, earning him a four-year $98 million deal with the Heat in July.
No. 16: Anthony Davis, $22.12 million - When healthy, Davis is the most dominant big man in the game, which is why New Orleans signed a five-year, $127 million extension to his deal in 2015.
No. 15: Bradley Beal, $22.12 million - Beal averaged 17.4 points per game on 39% three-point shooting with Washington last season. Washington rewarded him with a five-year $127 million deal.
No. 14 Chris Paul, $22.89 million - Paul is arguably the greatest Clipper of all time. Ever since the diminutive point guard took over LA's forgotten team five seasons ago, the Clippers have become a perennial playoff power.
No. 13 Dwight Howard, $23.18 million - Once a franchise player, Howard endured three lackluster years in Houston. Though he will be entering his 13th NBA season, Howard is still only 30 and will look to rejuvenate his career in Atlanta.
No. 12: Dwayne Wade; $23.2 million - Entering his 14th year, the 34-year-old Wade recorded a career-low in minutes (30.5 per game) and three-point shooting (a dismal 16%). The Chicago Bulls signed the three-time champion to a two-year $47 million deal.
No. 11: Chris Bosh, $23.74 million - Although Bosh's status as an NBA player is in doubt because of reoccurring blot clots in his lungs, he is on a guaranteed three-year deal with the Miami Heat for $75.8 million.
No. 10: Damian Lillard, $24.33 million - Two-time NBA All-Star Lillard's scoring
No. 9: Carmelo Anthony, $24.6 millionSince joining the Knicks in 2011 -- and signing two deals guaranteeing $138 million -- 'Melo has won just one playoff series. Anthony, however, is coming off a third consecutive Olympic gold medal performance and will work around a re-tooled team featuring Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah and last year's rookie sensation Kristaps Porzingis.
No. 8: Dirk Nowitski, $25 millionThirty-eight-year-old Dirk Nowitzki is entering his 19th season as a Dallas Maverick and is surely the team's greatest player of all time. The future first-ballot Hall-Of-Famer and former league MVP already racked up $220 million in career earnings before signing a two-year deal last summer for $50 million. Call it a goodbye gift from Mavs owner Mark Cuban.
No. 7: Al Horford, $26.54 millionAfter nine solid seasons in Atlanta, Horford decided he needed a change of scenery and moved north for greener pastures -- both in uniform and compensation. Horford signed a four-year, $113 million deal with Boston, which will take his total career earnings to more than $190 million by the time he hangs up his high-tops -- not bad for a 30-year-old with career highs of 18.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
(Note: No's 2 -- seven will all earn $26,540,100 this season, the maximum under the current salary cap for players with seven to nine years of experience).
No. 6 Kevin Durant, $26.54 millionOnly days after the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals, the team was injected with a huge dose of goodwill. Durant opted to bolt Oklahoma City -- who happened to be the Warrior's biggest Western Conference threat -- for the Bay Area. The 6-foot 9-inch sharp shooter signed a two-year $54.3 million deal, but can leave Golden State in the off-season if things go awry.
No. 5: James Harden, $26.54 millionHarden -- who signed a four-year $118 million deal with the Houston Rockets in the off-season -- is the best one-on-one scorer in the NBA not named Steph Curry. The bearded gunner, who averaged a career-high 29-points-per-game last season, has been accused of selfish play and lackadaisical defense as his number have risen. But that didn't deter team owner Leslie Alexander. "I don't think people appreciate how great he is, but we certainly do," he said at the signing.
No. 4: Mike Conley, $26.54 million Memphis Grizzlies point guard Conley signed the most lucrative deal in NBA history during the off-season at five years and $153 million. Conley is a serviceable point guard, but hasn't made an All-Star team in nine NBA seasons. The deal is more a function of timing, as the NBA salary cap is about to lift off in the 2017-2018 season, when a new collective bargaining agreement is set to kick in.
No. 3: Russell Westbrook; $26.54 millionOne could argue that Westbrook finally got what he wanted this summer: Full reign over a young, athletic team where every possession will start and end with his decision-making. The Thunder feared the worst when Kevin Durant skipped town, but Westbrook showed character by opting to stay in small market Oklahoma City -- not that the reported three-year, $85.7 million hurt. Westbrook has been a triple-double machine without Durant in the lineup, and -- barring injury -- he'll be in top MVP consideration this season.
No 2: DeMar DeRozan, $26.54 million DeRozan (#10) is a spectacular scorer for Toronto, but featured only a bit role on Team USA's gold medal team this summer. No matter, the Raptors, who have a history of losing draft talent to free agency -- from Chris Bosh to Tracy McGrady to Vince Carter -- locked up the 27-year-old shooting guard to a five-year $137.5 million deal, the second-highest in NBA history.
No. 1: LeBron James, $30.96 millionA Cleveland economist valued James' return to the city at $500 million -- and that was before he delivered a championship. It's possible that no one player has ever been worth more to his team than LeBron James is to the Cavaliers. Still, the NBA operates under a salary cap, and within those parameters James commanded the maximum this summer: Three years at $100 million. Look for 'Bron to opt-out of year three and reset his deal in 2018.
In Game 5 against the Celtics on Thursday, James passed Michael Jordan as the leading all-time scorer in playoff history. After torching the Celtics for 35, James now sits at 5,995 postseason career points.
"When you're growing up and you're seeing Michael Jordan, it's almost like a god, so I didn't ever believe I could be Mike," James said. "I started to focus on myself, on other players and other people around my neighborhood because I never thought that you could get to a point where Mike was."
He continued, "So I think that helped shape my game. I think the biggest thing for me sitting here today after breaking the all-time scoring record in playoff history is that I did it just being me. I don't have to score the ball to make an impact in the basketball game. That was my mindset when I started playing the game. I was like, 'If I'm not scoring the ball, how can I still make an impact on the game?' It's carried me all the way to this point now, and it's going to carry me for the rest of my career because scoring is not No. 1 on my agenda."
James still trails Jordan in one key area: titles. Jordan won six championships in six NBA Finals appearances, while James is is going for his fourth.
A Warriors' team bent on revenge stands in his way. Get the popcorn ready.