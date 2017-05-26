My father passed away peacefully tonight. He was known to his friends as Zbig, to his grandchildren as Chief and to his wife as the enduring love of her life. I just knew his as the most inspiring, loving and devoted father any girl could ever have. I love you Dad❤️ #HailToTheChief

A post shared by Mika Brzezinski (@mikabrzezinski) on May 26, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT