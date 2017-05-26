Breaking News

Zbigniew Brzezinski, Jimmy Carter's national security adviser, dies at 89

By Nicole Chavez, CNN

Updated 11:50 PM ET, Fri May 26, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Brzezinski: America needs global vision (2016)
Brzezinski: America needs global vision (2016)

    JUST WATCHED

    Brzezinski: America needs global vision (2016)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Brzezinski: America needs global vision (2016) 00:48

Story highlights

  • Zbigniew Brzezinski was a Polish-born strategist and foreign policy intellectual
  • He joined President Jimmy Carter's campaign as a foreign policy adviser

(CNN)Zbigniew Brzezinski, the former national security adviser to President Jimmy Carter, has died, his daughter announced on social media.

"My father passed away peacefully tonight. He was known to his friends as Zbig, to his grandchildren as Chief and to his wife as the enduring love of her life. I just knew his as the most inspiring, loving and devoted father any girl could ever have. I love you Dad #HailToTheChief," his daughter Mika, co-host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," wrote on Instagram.
He died Friday at the age of 89.
Brzezinski served as Carter's principal foreign policy adviser during the 1976 campaign and as national security adviser from 1977-1981. In his role, he was involved in brokering the Camp David Accords and wrestling with Iran's transition from a US ally to an anti-Western Islamic republic.
Brzezinski on foreign policy issues facing next president
exp GPS 1106 Brzezinski election clip_00002801

    JUST WATCHED

    Brzezinski on foreign policy issues facing next president

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Brzezinski on foreign policy issues facing next president 05:29
In 1981, Brzezinski was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his role in the normalization of US-China relations and his contributions to the country's human rights and national security policies.
Read More
Brzezinski was remembered by his daughter's co-host, Joe Scarborough.
"Dr. Brzezinski fought tirelessly to bring freedom to his homeland of Poland. He was a fierce Cold Warrior against Russian aggression," Scarborough wrote on Twitter.
More recently, Brzesinski was senior research professor of international relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and a counselor for the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
In 2016, Brzezinski received the US Department of Defense Distinguished Public Service Award, the agency's highest civilian honor.

CNN's Joe Sutton contributed to this report.