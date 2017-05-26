Melania Trump visits Sicily, wears $51,500 designer jacket

Story highlights First lady Melania Trump has made a splash on her first foreign trip

(CNN) By all accounts, Melania Trump has come out of her shell on this, her debut trip abroad as first lady of the United States. She has been by her husband's side, but she's also branched out on her own, visiting schools and hospitals, practicing cultural diplomacy, even having an audience with the pope -- revealing her Catholic faith.

And today in Sicily, while President Donald Trump convened with world leaders at the G7 Summit, the first lady took the opportunity to sightsee with the other spouses -- only she did so in a $51,500 Dolce & Gabbana jacket.

The "3D flower" jacket is from the Italian design house's fall 2017 ready-to-wear line, and it's not yet available in most stores. However, the luxe retail website, Moda Operandi , has already sold out; those who made the purchase were required to make a $25,750 deposit, in good faith until delivery.

Trump wore the coat on Friday's activities, which included a visit to the Chierici Palace City Hall of Catania. To get there, she and the other spouses were ferried from G7 site Taomarina, via private helicopter; the first lady shared the view on her social media accounts.

On my way to a lunch & mtgs as part of #G7. Taormina ➡️ Catania #Italy pic.twitter.com/xMJAcsZXgx — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 26, 2017