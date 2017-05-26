Breaking News

White House intervened to add extra littoral combat ship to Navy's budget

By Jeremy Herb, CNN

Updated 3:09 PM ET, Fri May 26, 2017

The USS Independence (LCS 2), left, and USS Coronado (LCS 4) steam in the Pacific Ocean. The two are of the Independence variant LCS. Ships of this variant are 416.8 feet in length with a beam of 103.7 feet and a displacement of 3,100 metric tons.
The littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii in 2010.
The USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) conducts patrols in international waters of the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands as the Chinese guided-missile frigate Yancheng follows. The Fort Worth is a Freedom variant LCS. Ships of this variant are 387.6 feet in length with a beam of 57.7 feet and a displacement of 3,400 metric tons.
Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus speaks in Gulfport, Mississippi, at the christening ceremony for the USS Jackson in December 2015.
The future USS Little Rock (LCS-9) was christened and launched into the Menominee River in Marinette, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2015. The Little Rock is a Freedom variant littoral combat ship.
Chief Gunner's Mate Nicholas Bokan, assigned to Surface Warfare Mission Package, Detachment 1, embarked aboard the littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3), rigs a caving ladder on the flight deck during a visit, board, search, and seizure training drill.
The littoral combat ship USS Independence (LCS 2) conducts maneuvers with the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) Exercise 2014.
Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Adam Garnett, from Anchorage, Alaska, signals an AH-1 Cobra helicopter from Marine Air Group (MAG) 24 during deck landing qualification training aboard the USS Fort Worth (LCS 3). The LCSs are designed to support air operations by both helicopters and helicopter drones.
A rigid-hull inflatable boat prepares to enter the littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) during training off the coast of Southern California.
Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35 prepare an MQ-8B Fire Scout unmanned aircraft system for flight operations aboard the littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3).
Sailors assigned to Surface Warfare Detachment Four of the littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) Crew 102 prepare to board a naval training vessel.
Chief Fire Controlman Beth Simpson-Fuchs moves 57 mm rounds aboard the littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) while in port at Changi Naval Base Singapore. The 57mm gun is part of the LCS's core ship weapons.
Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Andrew Thomasy and Fire Controlman 1st Class Waylon Clement, assigned to Surface Warfare Detachment 3, load high-explosive incendiary tracer rounds into the ammunition feeder-can of a 30mm weapons system aboard the littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3). The 30mm guns are part of the LCS surface warfare package.
A Kongsberg Naval Strike Missile is launched from the littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) during missile testing operations off the coast of Southern California in September 2014. The missile scored a direct hit on a mobile ship target.
An MQ-8B Fire Scout unmanned aircraft system from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35 performs ground turns aboard the USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) in May 2015.
An aerial view of the future littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), an Independence variant during its launch sequence in February 2015 at the Austal USA shipyard. The Navy has plans for 20 littoral combat ships.
The littoral combat ship USS Independence (LCS 2) demonstrates its maneuvering capabilities in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego. LCS crew commander John Kochendorfer described the ships as "a military jet ski with a flight deck and a gun."
The littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) is prepared for launch at the Lockheed-Martin facility in Marinette, Wisconsin.
(CNN)The White House intervened in order to add an extra littoral combat ship to Navy's budget request a day after the budget was released, three sources familiar with the decision told CNN, in a move that has befuddled lawmakers and budget experts.

The decision to add a second littoral combat ship to the Trump administration budget after the fact caught even Navy leaders by surprise, with Navy officials delivering contradictory testimony Wednesday while defending their budget on Capitol Hill.
The Navy initially submitted a budget that funded one littoral combat ship for 2018, down from two that the Obama administration requested in 2017.
On Wednesday morning, acting Navy Secretary Sean Stackley defended the decision to fund just one such ship in a Senate hearing. But by the afternoon, Navy acquisition official Allison Stiller testified to a House panel that the White House Office of Management and Budget now "endorsed" a second ship, which would cost more than $500 million.
According to the sources, the littoral combat ship about-face was spearheaded in the White House by Rick Dearborn, a White House deputy chief of staff who is the former chief of staff to Alabama senator-turned Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Littoral combat ships are built by Lockheed Martin in Mobile, Alabama, and Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin. Lawmakers from those two states have warned that cutting the LCS production would lead to devastating job losses for the shipyards, and Congress added a third littoral combat ship to the Navy's 2017 budget.
The extra littoral ship was tacked onto the budget after a lengthy back-and-forth between the Navy, the Pentagon and OMB over the program, which was among the last items decided in the Pentagon budget request.
"It was just an unorthodox process," said one of the sources. "Ultimately the decision to include two ships was made after the budget went to print so it had to be announced outside the normal budget document."
A White House spokesman referred questions about Dearborn's role to OMB. An OMB official said the LCS was added after the budget was released because "the facts and need for a second came to us so late in the process."
"Had we known about this need that far back we would have put it in the request," the official said.
Adding a second littoral combat ship includes a price tag of more than $500 million, and the Pentagon says the Navy will offset that funding elsewhere, which has not been determined yet.
"The Navy will identify the offset," said Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Eric Badger, adding the administration would submit a "budget errata" to add the second LCS.
The decision has turned heads on Capitol Hill, which is still awaiting a detailed explanation from the Pentagon about the move.
"I've never seen anything like it," Senate armed services chairman John McCain of Arizona told CNN.
Rep. Adam Smith of Washington, the top Democrat on the House armed services panel, was more blunt: "They pulled that ship out of their asses."
Defense budget experts said the move to change the budget roughly 24 hours after it was released was highly unusual.
"Normally the administration will spend the next several weeks defending every last detail in the budget request," said Todd Harrison, a defense analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Congress has a history of bolstering the controversial Littoral Ship program, which the Pentagon sought to curtail to just one contractor under former Defense Secretary Ash Carter.
The Navy is currently planning to transition out of the LCS program to build frigate ships instead, but Wisconsin and Alabama lawmakers are concerned about gaps in shipbuilding during the transition to the frigate that could lead to layoffs at their shipyards.
"You just can't snap your fingers and build ships," said Sen. Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican and senior appropriator. "You have workers, you have everything, suppliers. You've got to have skilled people."
Three weeks before the budget was released, White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney acknowledged the debate over whether to add an additional LCS in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt, but suggested it was a settled matter.
"The Navy doesn't want them," Mulvaney said at the time.
The odd saga for the LCS was part of a larger criticism congressional Republicans made about Trump's budget including just eight new ships — the additional littoral combat ship could make nine if another ship isn't cut in its place — arguing the administration is failing to move toward the 350-ship Navy Trump touted on the campaign trail.
The shipbuilding budget was a particular sore spot for Republicans who have slammed Trump's $603 billion defense budget request as too small to rebuild the military.
"It's still well short of where we need to be," said Virginia Republican Rep. Rob Wittman. "The problem is that the glide path to get to 355 (ships) if you're going to do that in a 20-to-25 year time frame, you can't waste a year. This is a year you have to come in, you have to do some significant things."

