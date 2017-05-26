Washington Post: Kushner proposed secret communication channel with Kremlin

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's son-in-law and trusted aide Jared Kushner discussed creating a secret communications channel between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin with Russia's ambassador Sergei Kislyak, The Washington Post reported Friday , citing US officials briefed on intelligence reports.

Kislyak reportedly told higher-ups in Moscow that Kushner suggested the proposal in a meeting at Trump Tower -- which former national security adviser Michael Flynn also attended -- in December. Kushner "suggested using Russian diplomatic facilities in the United States for the communications," the Post reported.