What Trump should have said to the Muslim world

Aaron David Miller is a vice president and distinguished scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars and author of "The End of Greatness: Why America Can't Have (and Doesn't Want) Another Great President." Miller was a Middle East negotiator in Democratic and Republican administrations. Follow him @aarondmiller2. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his alone.
(CNN)Just two days after Donald Trump's pep talk to the Muslim and Arab world about how the countries there must destroy ISIS, a second-generation Libyan born in Britain blew himself up at a concert in Manchester, killing 22 and wounding dozens.