This isn't how to honor veterans

(CNN) America started observing Memorial Day after the Civil War as a way to commemorate the service of deceased Union soldiers. For Americans today, it has come to mean many other things — from the start of the summer season to a few days of great sales at stores — but the essence of this day should not be forgotten. Millions of Americans have given their lives to protect the democratic values and institutions that breathe life into our Republic.

But the day also offers a very good moment to consider the sacrifices of those who served --- and made it home. Indeed, the best way that a nation can honor those who died is to take good care of those who are still alive — many of whom struggle with inadequate resources following the transition to civilian life.

Throughout his presidential campaign, Donald Trump, who never served in the military, talked a big game about his respect for veterans and what he would do for them. His campaign speeches were full of praise and promises that under his administration, those who served would face a better future than they would under any Democrat. While continually blasting President Barack Obama for failing to do enough to assist veterans who struggled after they returned home, Trump promised to "take care of our vets like you've never been taken care of before." On the surface, it looks like President Trump intends to deliver. While cutting almost everything else in sight, he wants Congress to increase the Department of Veterans Affairs budget by $4.4 billion , a 6% hike from fiscal 2017.

But veterans might want to take a closer look at this. The budget imposes several significant reductions, some direct and others indirect, that would have detrimental consequences for those who have served. Trump's proposed budget would end the Individual Unemployability benefit payments to retirement-age veterans. There are almost 225,000 veterans who count on this program to earn 100% disabled rate payouts when they can't find work as a result of military injuries, despite not being fully disabled.

Other cuts indicate that the President has left some of his campaign promises behind. His proposed budget also would "round down" cost-of-living adjustments by approximately $20 million next year and $2.7 billion over the decade. The proposal places a cap on GI Bill tuition payments to flight schools, and gets rid of the Limb Loss Resource Center, which helps veterans who have been injured and their families who care for them.