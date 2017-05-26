This isn't how to honor veterans

Story highlights
- Those who have served in the military often depend on more than government assistance specifically for veterans
- Julian Zelizer: Welfare programs that President Trump plans to cut from civilian working class communities also have become a lifeline for those returning from war
Julian Zelizer, a history and public affairs professor at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst, is the author of "The Fierce Urgency of Now: Lyndon Johnson, Congress, and the Battle for the Great Society." He's co-host of the "Politics & Polls" podcast. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.
(CNN)America started observing Memorial Day after the Civil War as a way to commemorate the service of deceased Union soldiers. For Americans today, it has come to mean many other things — from the start of the summer season to a few days of great sales at stores — but the essence of this day should not be forgotten. Millions of Americans have given their lives to protect the democratic values and institutions that breathe life into our Republic.