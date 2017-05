This isn't how to honor veterans

Throughout his presidential campaign, Donald Trump, who never served in the military, talked a big game about his respect for veterans and what he would do for them. His campaign speeches were full of praise and promises that under his administration, those who served would face a better future than they would under any Democrat. While continually blasting President Barack Obama for failing to do enough to assist veterans who struggled after they returned home, Trump promised to "take care of our vets like you've never been taken care of before." On the surface, it looks like President Trump intends to deliver. While cutting almost everything else in sight, he wants Congress to increase the Department of Veterans Affairs budget by $4.4 billion , a 6% hike from fiscal 2017.