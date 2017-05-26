Story highlights
Jeffrey Gettleman is the East Africa bureau chief of The New York Times. His new memoir, "Love, Africa", from which part of this article was adapted, was published this month. He will appear on Fareed Zakaria GPS this Sunday, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET on CNN. The views expressed are his own.
(CNN)Several years ago, when I was a young reporter and desperate to prove myself, I found myself barreling down a highway toward Falluja. This was 2004, when Iraq was beginning its descent into chaos. A squad of American Marines had just been killed and I was eager to get the story. I was new at The New York Times and took on what I now see was a stupid amount of risk.