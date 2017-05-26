Trump lost travel ban fight before it began

Story highlights
Page Pate, a CNN legal analyst, is a criminal defense and constitutional lawyer based in Atlanta. He is an adjunct professor of law at the University of Georgia, a founding member of the Georgia Innocence Project, a former board member of the Federal Defender Program in Atlanta, and the former chairman of the criminal law section of the Atlanta Bar Association. Follow him on Twitter @pagepate. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.
(CNN)In announcing the first travel ban in January, President Donald Trump said, "This is the 'Protection of the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States.' We all know what that means."