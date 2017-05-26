Are you having enough sex? Wrong question

Story highlights
- Daniel L. Carlson and Amanda Jayne Miller: A lot of the worry about sexual frequency reflects some serious misconceptions
- Misconceptions about what researchers know and persistent myths about couples' sex lives
Daniel L. Carlson is an assistant professor in the Department of Family and Consumer Studies at the University of Utah and a senior research associate with the Council of Contemporary Families. Amanda Jayne Miller is an associate professor in the Department of Sociology at the University of Indianapolis. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors.
(CNN)Of all the things contemporary adults believe are vital for a good marriage, a satisfying sex life and fidelity are often the top two. So it's no wonder that a recent study that reports that American couples in the early 2010s have sex, on average, nine fewer times per year than couples in the 1990s did has set off alarm bells. The decline occurred only among cohabiting or married individuals rather than their single or dating counterparts.