Breaking News

Alexander Rossi: My first car

Updated 2:00 PM ET, Fri May 26, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

My first car: Alexander Rossi's Mini Cooper
My first car: Alexander Rossi's Mini Cooper

    JUST WATCHED

    My first car: Alexander Rossi's Mini Cooper

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(4 Videos)

(CNN)Alexander Rossi knows a thing or two about going fast.

In 2016, the race car driver became only the ninth man in history to win the Indy 500 as a rookie.
But what was the first car he drove on the road?
"I learned to drive in a Mini Cooper actually," Rossi told CNN. "It was my grandfather's and it was a manual transmission.
Fernando Alonso excited about Indy 500
Fernando Alonso excited about Indy 500

    JUST WATCHED

    Fernando Alonso excited about Indy 500

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Fernando Alonso excited about Indy 500 02:34
My First Car: Red Bull&#39;s Max Verstappen
My First Car: Red Bull's Max Verstappen

    JUST WATCHED

    My First Car: Red Bull's Max Verstappen

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

My First Car: Red Bull's Max Verstappen 01:41
"My dad wanted me to learn how to drive a stick shift, so that was the car."
Read More
However, the American found one aspect of driving on the road as a bit of a shock.
READ: Lewis Hamilton -- My first car was...
READ: 'I have to adapt' to IndyCar, says Alonso
READ: Alonso walking 'tightest of tight ropes'
READ: Indy 500 fast facts
"I remember the one comment I made -- at the time I'd only been go-karting -- and it was the first time I'd driven on a public road. I was super concerned that cars were coming at me!
"I hadn't experience that before from a driving perspective, because obviously in go-karts everybody is going in the same direction -- so that was an interesting reminder!"