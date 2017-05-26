Manchester attack: Corbyn links foreign policy with terror threat

(CNN) Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of the Labour Party, the official opposition to the British Government, is to draw a link between UK foreign policy and terror attacks as the main political parties resume general election campaigning Friday, following Monday night's terror attack in Manchester.

Saying the war on terror "is simply not working," Corbyn will argue that the government must "ensure the police have the resources they need, that our foreign policy reduces rather than increases the threat to this country," according to advance excerpts of a speech he will give in London.

His comments which come days after 22 people were killed in Manchester following an Ariana Grande concert, bring an overtly political tone to a national conversation that has largely focused on unity following the deadliest UK terror attack since 2005.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Theresa May is to lead a discussion on counterterrorism with other key leaders at a G7 summit in Sicily, Italy on Friday.

It will focus "on how we will work together to prevent the plotting of terrorist attacks online and to stop the spread of hateful extremist ideology on social media," she said Thursday.

Investigators continue to work round the clock to track down associates of suicide bomber Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old Briton of Libyan descent, amid fears he is part of a network plotting further mayhem. The UK threat level was raised this week to it highest level, meaning another attack may be imminent.

A police officer stands guard outside a property in Manchester on Thursday as investigations continue into the attack.

So far 10 people have been arrested at addresses in Manchester, Wigan and Nuneaton, all in England. Eight remain in custody and searches continue at a number of addresses. The bomber's brother has also been detained in Libya.

Salman Abedi likely received some ISIS training in Syria in the months before the attack, according to information gathered in the preliminary investigation, a US official told CNN on Thursday. The US believes ISIS, through this training, set the stage for him to carry out his attack.

As police raids continued Friday, specially trained firearms officers were being assigned patrol duty for the first time in Britain.

Corbyn: Change what we do abroad

Corbyn, who has a long record of voting against UK military intervention overseas, will say that a Labour government would "change what we do abroad" if elected in order to keep the country safer, while acknowledging that no government can prevent every terror attack.

"Many experts, including professionals in our intelligence and security services, have pointed to the connections between wars our government has supported or fought in other countries and terrorism here at home," he will say.

"That assessment in no way reduces the guilt of those who attack our children. Those terrorists will forever be reviled and held to account for their actions.

"But an informed understanding of the causes of terrorism is an essential part of an effective response that will protect the security of our people that fights rather than fuels terrorism."

But Conservative Security Minister Ben Wallace told the BBC that the timing of Corbyn's remarks was "appalling" and that terrorists should not be allowed to think that anything justifies their actions.

"We have to be unequivocal, that no amount of excuses, no amount of twisted reasoning about a foreign policy here, a foreign policy there, can be an excuse. The reality is, these people hate our values," he said.

Wallace said British intelligence services were currently handling 500 active investigations into terror plots involving 3,000 people, ranging from sophisticated plots to immature activity that may or may not pose a threat.

Row over US leaks

May's discussion with G7 leaders Friday, including US President Donald Trump, comes on the heels of a spat with the United States over the leaking of intelligence to US media of details around the Manchester bombing investigation.

US sources were the first to reveal the identity of the suspected suicide bomber, leading to concern that police efforts to hunt down his associates could be impacted. The leaks culminated in the New York Times publishing crime scene photos . Britain responded by temporarily halting intelligence sharing with the United States on the investigation, although the suspension was lifted later Thursday.

Tillerson's visit is intended to reaffirm Washington's commitment to the "special relationship between the US and the UK and our solidarity in defeating terrorism in every part of the world," a State Department statement read.