Niall Horan is down for One Direction reunion

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:32 AM ET, Fri May 26, 2017

One DirectionAs One Direction, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles are heartthrobs -- not unlike the Rolling Stones were once upon a time, Mick Jagger told CNN. Malik announced in 2015 that he'd be leaving the group and the remaining members went on hiatus the following year to fans' dismay. Here are some other boy bands to scream over.
*NSYNC*NSYNC members Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Joey Fatone struck gold in the United States with "I Want You Back" in 1998. Before they broke up in 2002, the group established a mega fan base with songs like "No Strings Attached" and "Bye, Bye, Bye." Although they're not together anymore, *NSYNC is as popular as ever; you should've heard the shrieking their reunion at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards caused.
Backstreet BoysIn 1996, the Backstreet Boys released their debut album, "Backstreet's Back." "Millennium," "Black & Blue," "Never Gone," "Unbreakable" and "This Is Us" followed. After parting with the group years ago, Kevin Richardson (second from left) rejoined A.J. McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter and Brian Littrell. In March, they confirmed that they would be doing a limited Vegas residency as well as a new album and tour. Here are some other boy bands to scream over.
5 Seconds of SummerLuke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin met in the Western Sydney suburbs and played their first gig as 5 Seconds of Summer at a Sydney hotel in 2011. They grew their fan base by posting videos on YouTube, and soon enough, they were opening for One Direction. Their self-titled debut album was released in 2014 and debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard chart.
WestlifeThough they never made it big in the U.S., boy band Westlife was a huge hit in their native Ireland. They'd sold more than 50 million copies of their albums worldwide by the time they disbanded in 2012.
BoyzoneSometimes considered the original Irish boy band, Boyzone was founded in 1993 and won many BRIT and Europe Music Awards.
New Kids on the BlockDanny Wood, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block perform live in 2008. The group, which rose to superstardom in the late '80s and early '90s, reunited for 2008's "The Block" and 2011's "NKOTBSB" with the Backstreet Boys. The Kids released their box set "10" in 2013.
New EditionRalph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill of New Edition perform an homage to Michael Jackson during the 2009 BET Awards. The R&B group's albums include 1983's "Candy Girl" and 1988's "Heart Break," among others.
98 Degrees98 Degrees perform in 1999, made up of brothers Nick and Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons. The group released three albums, in addition to one Christmas album, between 1997 and 2000. Their latest album, "2.0," arrived in 2013.
HansonIsaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson of Hanson perform in 2001. The brothers became superstars with their 1997 album "Middle of Nowhere" thanks to a little earworm called "MMMBop."
The WantedThe Wanted released their self-titled debut album in 2010, and by 2012 their song "Glad You Came" was inescapable. Jay McGuiness, Nathan Sykes, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Tom Parker, here after receiving a 2013 People's Choice award, are repped by Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun, so they know a thing or two about heartthrobbing. The group has appeared on TV in the E! reality show "The Wanted Life," and their album "Word of Mouth" was released in September 2013.
MenudoMenudo performs in 2008. Originally formed in the '70s, they helped launch Ricky Martin's career. The boy band has had many members over the years.
2getherThe made-for-TV boy band 2gether debuted on MTV in 2000. Shown here at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards, the guys attracted attention with songs like "U + Me = Us (Calculus)" and "Say It (Don't Spray It)." "2ge+her: The Series" followed the original TV movie, but ended in 2001 when member Michael Cuccione died of cancer. In November 2011, Alex Solowitz, Evan Farmer, Noah Bastian and Kevin Farley said they were looking to reunite the band.
The BoysThe Boys released three albums between 1988 and 1992. "Dial My Heart" was the debut single from brothers Khiry, Hakim, Tajh and Bilal Abdulsamad.
O-TownErik-Michael Estrada, Jacob Underwood, Trevor Penick, Dan Miller and Ashley Parker Angel of the group O-Town perform in 2002. The group, which came to be thanks to the first season of MTV's "Making the Band," is perhaps best known for the single "Liquid Dreams" in 2000.
LFOLyte Funky Ones, also known as LFO, released their first album in 1999. Made up of Rich Cronin, Devin Lima and Brad Fischetti, the boy band referenced New Kids on the Block and gave a shout out to girls who wear Abercrombie & Fitch on their single "Summer Girls."
The MonkeesDavy Jones, Peter Tork, Mickey Dolenz and Michael Nesmith of The Monkees, the band created for the 1960s TV series of the same name, won the hearts of fans with hits like "I'm a Believer," "Pleasant Valley Sunday" and "Daydream Believer."
(CNN)It appears it's not if, but when One Direction gets back together.

Member Niall Horan stoked those hopes with a new Billboard interview in which he talked about his new music and missing his mates.
The singer is embarking on a solo career and said he's still trying to adjust to life outside of One Direction.
"You're sitting in an airport lounge, they call you for a plane, and you don't stand up initially because you're waiting on everyone else, you know," he said. "'Oh, Louis'll be back from the toilet in a minute.'"
Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik had massive success as a boy band.
And while he's excited about bringing fans new music as a solo artist, Horan said there there's no debate about rejoining the guys when the right time comes.
"I told my managers from the start: When One Direction comes knocking, f**k what I'm doing," he said. "I don't give a s**t if I sold out arenas or won Grammys. I wouldn't be doing this if it wasn't for that."
But 1D fans shouldn't start hyperventilating just yet as Horan said the group hasn't discussed a time frame for reuniting.
"When it will be, I don't know," he said. "I prefer not to do it after I'm 40. I'd prefer the next few years."
For now Horan has big hopes for his solo career, though he's clear it won't compare to his boy band success.
"Nothing I do will be as big as One Direction, but I have to try at least to get somewhere near it," he said.