'Love Actually' sequel is giving us all the feels

(CNN)"Love Actually" fans finally know what happened to their favorite characters.
A short sequel to the 2003 Christmas classic debuted during "The Red Nose Day Special" on Thursday, proving love is still, actually, all around us.
Juliet and Peter [Keira Knightley and Chiwetel Ejiofor] remain together. But don't feel sorry for Mark [Andrew Lincoln], he followed through on his plan to marry a supermodel and it's none other than Kate Moss.
Sweet Sarah [Laura Linney] meets her match played by a dreamy Patrick Dempsey.
And the best part? David [Hugh Grant] and his former assistant Natalie [Martine McCutcheon] are still a couple. He's back in office as prime minister. and back with more endearing dance moves.