(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- After winning the special election in Montana, Greg Gianforte apologizes to the reporter who accused him of "body-slamming" him. This is what his win means for Washington.
-- Unidentified gunmen in Egypt opened fire on a bus carrying Coptic Christians, killing 28 people, according to state-run media.
-- The Manchester bomber spoke to his brother in Libya 15 minutes before the attack, according to Tripoli militia.
-- The rate of people dying from Alzheimer's disease in the US has risen 55% over a 15-year period, CDC says.
-- Hillary Clinton returns to her alma mater, 48 years after her famous graduation speech and she didn't hold back.
-- Ramadan begins after sundown today. But what if you're not a Muslim? We've got you covered. Here's a Ramadan etiquette guide.
-- Before you fire up the grill for the holiday weekend, make sure your hot dogs are not on the recall list.