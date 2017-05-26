(CNN) Unidentified gunmen in Egypt opened fire on a bus carrying Coptic Christians, killing 23 people, according to state-run media.

The passengers were traveling to the St. Samuel monastery Friday near the city of Minya when they came under attack.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the shooting.

Coptic Christians have faced persecution and discrimination in Egypt, which has spiked since the toppling of Hosni Mubarak's regime in 2011 . Dozens have been killed in sectarian violence.

Coptic Christians make up about 10% of Egypt's population of 91 million. They base their theology on the teachings of the apostle Mark, who introduced Christianity to Egypt.