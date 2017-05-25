The week in 28 photos

Migrants swim in the Mediterranean Sea after their wooden boat capsized near the Italian island of Lampedusa on Wednesday, May 24. More than 600 people were rescued, but at least 30 people died.
Aerobatic pilot Sean D. Tucker flies his biplane in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, on Friday, May 19. He was rehearsing for an air show over the weekend.
A woman comforts the mother of Shakil, a 38-year-old man who police say was killed by a gang of highway robbers near Jewar, India, on Thursday, May 25. Police say Shakil was shot after trying to save four women who were allegedly raped.
A man gestures near the demolition site of the Jiuxing furniture market, in the suburbs of Shanghai, China, on Monday, May 22.
Olympic champion Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man, cries during a funeral service for high-jumper Germaine Mason on Sunday, May 21. Mason, an Olympic silver medalist, was killed in a motorbike crash last month on the outskirts of Kingston, Jamaica.
Navi, a Michael Jackson impersonator, performs in Hollywood during the premiere of "Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland" on Tuesday, May 23.
A Mexican family stands next to the US border wall in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Tuesday, May 23. The United States is about to complete the construction of a metal wall, nearly 23 feet high, on the border between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, Texas. It replaces a wire-mesh fence that was built in 1986, officials said.
Dancers perform Monday, May 22, during the closing ceremony of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Azerbaijan.